Jeremy Renner is more than on the mend. He's crushing his progress goals.
The Academy Award-nominated actor's sister, Kym Renner, told People that the family is "thrilled" with the kind of progress the actor has made since a terrifying snowplow accident on New Year's Day landed him in the hospital and resulted in emergency surgery.
"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym told the outlet. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."
Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada. But, in just a few short days, the actor shared updates about his progress. He took to his Instagram Story last week and posted a video from his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.
Then, on Saturday, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday from his hospital bed. He took to his Story and reposted a video of a group of kids from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The kids from The Base, an organization Renner has been involved with for years, held signs that spelled out "Jeremy" as they all danced to the hit 2003 track. The American Hustle star captioned the video, "Thank you For the Birthday Love !!!"
Colin Farrell, Renner's former co-star on S.W.A.T, shared with ET that he's been in contact with Renner.
"Yeah, I've been in touch," a concerned Farrell said. "He's doing good, I believe."
Added Farrell, "All prayers are with him."
