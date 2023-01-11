Hugh Dillon is sharing the NSFW reason he knew his Mayor of Kingstown co-star, Jeremy Renner, would be OK after a terrifying snowplow accident earlier this month.

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura, Dillon said a "profane" video from the actor signaled that everything would be just fine despite the New Year's Day incident, which sent Renner to the hospital for emergency surgery.

"Well, I gotta tell you, on New Year's Eve, I saw before it hit the news, and I was just doing something mundane and all of a sudden -- he's like a brother. He's family," Dillon shared. "And he is so committed and such a gentleman. I love that guy. And to see that happen, I just wanted to fly to him and fix it or what can I do."

He continued, "And then, within 24 hours, I get the most profane comic video from him, 'Aye!' Just the relief. And I had tears in my eyes. You're so relieved and he's funny and comic and profane and you're just like, 'Oh my God, Ok.'"

"Any video where he name calls, you know you're doing OK," the Canadian singer and actor added.

Calling Renner a "force of nature," Dillion said the cast of Mayor of Kingston is holding down the fort during the show's press tour while the Marvel star recovers.

"He is a force of nature. He's unstoppable. He's so very funny and there's a reason you follow him and a reason why you jump off a cliff for him" Dillon said. "And so, that's why we're all-hands-on-deck, doing all the press and doing everything we can, because I just think the world of him, and I just am so relieved that he's on the comeback trail. And whatever I can do to help that guy, in any way, in this life, I am there."

On Tuesday, the Academy Award-nominated actor's sister, Kym Renner, shared an update on Renner's recovery, telling People that the family is "thrilled" with the kind of progress the actor has made.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym told the outlet. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada. But, in just a few short days, the actor shared updates about his progress. He took to his Instagram Story last week and posted a video from his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

Then, on Saturday, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday from his hospital bed. He took to his Story and reposted a video of a group of kids from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The kids from The Base, an organization Renner has been involved with for years, held signs that spelled out "Jeremy" as they all danced to the hit 2003 track. The American Hustle star captioned the video, "Thank you For the Birthday Love !!!"

Colin Farrell, Renner's former co-star on S.W.A.T, shared with ET that he's also been in contact with Renner.

"Yeah, I've been in touch," a concerned Farrell said. "He's doing good, I believe."

Added Farrell, "All prayers are with him."

See more on Renner's accident and his recovery in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeremy Renner's Sister Shares Update on His Progress After Accident

Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization

Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed, Thanks Fans

Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday After Snow Plow Accident This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery