Paul Rudd is setting the record straight on some viral Ant-Man theories ahead of the franchise's third film. ET's Brooke Anderson spoke to Rudd at his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, where he addressed the Marvel fan theory that Ant-Man could have climbed up Thanos' butt to kill him.

"I know what you're talking about, a way to kill Thanos," Rudd said when asked about the fan theory. "And that some people consider it a missed opportunity. Well, I guess you'll just have to see the next one."

Rudd isn't so confident it's a surefire way to take out his other opponent, Kang the Conqueror, either, adding, "I don't know if you can take Kang out that way either, Kang's pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough."

There are also rumors about Rudd's character, Scott Lang, meeting his demise, which were fueled after the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released Monday.

As for what Rudd could tease about that, the 53-year-old screen star said that things are gonna "be real interesting" when the movie comes out.

ET also asked Rudd about his role in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. As OMITB fans remember, Rudd was revealed as a recurring character at the end of season 2, when he seemingly died onstage during Oliver's stage play about the Only Murders crew's podcast.

Sadly, he kept tight-lipped on the matter, joking that he doesn't "know anything about it."

"I might show up, here or there," he offered, telling ET that he really doesn't know anything, and is waiting by the phone to find out more about the show's highly anticipated next season.

Off-screen, Rudd has been busy with SAY and their annual bowling benefit, which provides support, advocacy, and life-changing programs for young people, ages 3 to 18, who stutter.

"I spent some time with these kids, and I saw them kind of overcome these obstacles and gain confidence, and come out of their shell," Rudd said of the organization, which he's been a part of for 16 years. "And more and more kids joining the organization and writing plays and performing them -- I was so inspired, that it's been 16 years that I've been involved now, and I'm continually amazed by them."

And it's a cause close to Rudd's heart, which grew infinitely important to the actor after he starred in the 2006, play, The Perfect Place, where he plays a teenager who is bullied for his stutter.

"I was in a play in 2006 and the character I played had a stutter, and I really didn't know that much about it, so I went online and was trying to find somebody that I could talk to and thats how I found Taro, who lived in New York like me, so I met with him and he said you should come to one of our meetings and meet some of these kids," Rudd recalled.

"I was so kind of, knocked out by them, that I just stayed involved. It's a kind of thing that people don't really think about -- kids that, or anybody that has a speech impediment, or a stutter, it's not life-threatening, so, it doesn't really get the attention," he continued. "But if you think about it for just 10 seconds, it's hard enough growing up, it's hard enough being a kid that has to suffer with this kind of condition, and they get bullied or they're afraid to speak up in class, and they feel like they're alone in the world -- to kind of be able to help get some confidence and overcome these things, is an amazing thing."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters Feb. 17, 2013.

