Kim Kardashian is ready to get back to work after suffering an injury. The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a health update with her followers.

"Something you don't know about me, I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon," the mother of four shared as she greeted her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, outside of her private gym. "Melissa had the same thing happen to her."

Melissa showed her own shoulder, assuring Kim, "I got you."

Noting that she'd taken "a few weeks" off from working out, Kim shared that she was returning to the gym to get back in shape.

"We're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I've got to get back in the gym. Nothing's going to keep me down," the SKIMs founder shared.

Kim did not explain how she broke her shoulder in the clip.

Despite her break from the gym, recently showed off her toned shoulders and back in a racy look while in Miami, Florida.

"Let's go! Miami nights," Kim captioned the photos of the edgy look.

