No one tell Kourtney Kardashian, but her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, might be stealing her la dolce vita hairdo. On Thursday, Kim showed off her short black bob on Instagram, posting a series of videos that showcased the cropped look.
While modeling some SKIMs styles, Kim said, "Super cute, just like my new haircut."
She later posted several quick videos lying in bed, saying, "I wanna show you guys my new hair."
The look is very, very similar to that of Kourtney, who recently shared her maternity style while rocking her own bob.
Though the sisters are on good terms now, they had their share of drama on season 3 of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians.
This past season, Kim and the sisters' mom, Kris Jenner, set up a collaboration deal with Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana four months after Kourtney's Italian wedding to Travis Barker that was hosted by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Kourtney later accused Kim of copying her wedding vibes and the two sisters had several tense exchanges before agreeing to move on from the incident.
Season 4 of The Kardashians was just announced this week and will be returning Sept. 28 on Hulu.
