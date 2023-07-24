Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters are proud of their famous aunties. Over the weekend, Khloe shared a series of photos of her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, wearing a "Kim Kardashian" shirt with photos of the SKIMs founder, and Kim's daughter, Chicago West, wearing a "Khloe" shirt with photos of the Good American founder.

"They think this T-shirt thing is funny," Khloe captioned the photos of the sweet cousins.

Khloe shares True and her almost 1-year-old son, Tatum, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim shares Chicago, and her three other kids — North, 10, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The famous family is known for rocking shirts with each other on them. In fact, in last week's episode of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kim was seen wearing a "Kendall's Starting Lineup" shirt, featuring sister Kendall Jenner with photos of her NBA star ex-boyfriends.

Hulu

For more from the sisters, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Interviews Daughter Stormi and Nieces Chicago and Dream This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Pics of Fun 'Barbie' Day With Chicago

Kim Kardashian Documents Her Cartwheel While Wearing a Thong

How Kanye West Feels About Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Related Gallery