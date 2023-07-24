Khloe Kardashian Shares the 'Funny' Way True Thompson and Chicago West Poke Fun at Her and Kim Kardashian
True Thompson Steals Mom Khloé Kardashian's Glam Squad!
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Bethenny Frankel Calls on Reality Stars to Stop Shooting Shows (…
Britney Spears Says 'a Lot of Therapy' Went Into Writing Tell-Al…
How Gisele Bündchen and Kanye West Feel About Tom Brady and Kim …
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Watch Selena Gomez Sing a Katy Perry Classic
Watch Anne Hathaway Laugh Uncontrollably with Jon Stewart
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and M…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
James Kennedy Reacts to Being Called No.1 Guy in ‘Vanderpump Rul…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters are proud of their famous aunties. Over the weekend, Khloe shared a series of photos of her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, wearing a "Kim Kardashian" shirt with photos of the SKIMs founder, and Kim's daughter, Chicago West, wearing a "Khloe" shirt with photos of the Good American founder.
"They think this T-shirt thing is funny," Khloe captioned the photos of the sweet cousins.
Khloe shares True and her almost 1-year-old son, Tatum, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim shares Chicago, and her three other kids — North, 10, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
The famous family is known for rocking shirts with each other on them. In fact, in last week's episode of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kim was seen wearing a "Kendall's Starting Lineup" shirt, featuring sister Kendall Jenner with photos of her NBA star ex-boyfriends.
For more from the sisters, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Pics of Fun 'Barbie' Day With Chicago
Kim Kardashian Documents Her Cartwheel While Wearing a Thong
How Kanye West Feels About Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Romance Rumors