Cousin love! Kim Kardashian shared some heartwarming snaps of lookalike daughter Chicago West with her cousins on Sunday, following a fun Barbie-themed day together.

Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian chaperoned the cute outing, as the pink-clad crew -- which also included Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, as well as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster -- enjoyed the World of Barbie immersive experience in Santa Monica, California.

The younger girls were all smiles as they posed together, with Stormi adorably propping a hand under her chin in a model-worthy pose. In another pic, the cousins embraced each other in tight hugs. In a snap of the entire group, Khloe rocks a head-to-toe Barbie pink catsuit while Kim wears a black bodysuit underneath bright pink boots and a black trench coat.

"Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕" she captioned the carousel.

The post follows a sneak peek that Kim and Khloe offered on their Instagram Stories last month.

"Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls," Kim wrote at the time, sharing a photo of 5-year-old Chicago -- whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West -- posing atop a unicorn inside one of the life-size toy box replicas.

The World of Barbie is now open at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California, bringing to life Barbie's Dream House, as well as interactive experiences in Barbie's fashion studio, TV studio, space center, movie theater, Paul Mitchell salon and more.

The activation comes as Greta Gerwig's big screen Barbie film is set to hit theaters on July 21. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie explores what happens when Barbie leaves her fantastic, plastic life to venture into the real world.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen put her best foot forward last week when she hilariously recreated Robbie's infamous foot scene from the Barbie film trailer.

During a visit to Airbnb's Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, Teigen took the opportunity to kick off her shoes while keeping her heels high -- but the move didn't go quite as seamlessly as she may have planned. While her kids can be heard calling, "Mommy, Mommy, Mommy!" in the background, Teigen struggles to remove her shiny pink shoes as a platform overlooking the Pacific Ocean wobbles beneath her.

"Flawless!" she captioned the cute clip.

