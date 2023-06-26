Kim Kardashian tries to keep her cool when it comes to her relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The 42-year-old mother of four is on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, and inside the magazine, she opens up about her approach to co-parenting with her ex and keeping her kids' online presence protected.

In terms of checking her emotions around her kids, the SKIMS founder says she does her best.

"If it's something concerning my kids' dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion," Kim, who shares 10-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago, and 4-year-old son Psalm with Kanye, tells the outlet. "I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know."

Kim is not a fan of the phrase, "You’ll understand when you’re older," saying that she does explain her emotions to her kids in situations not surrounding their famous father.

"If I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry," she shares. "On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom [Kris Jenner] gave me a doll house. My kids didn't understand why and I explained I had that at my dad's house as a little girl."

Though Kanye has been very public in calling Kim out and even attacking her past relationship with Pete Davidson, Kim says she's done her best to not give in to the temptation to speak out.

"I think sometimes people can just be really reactive and it won't help the situation. It won't make it go away quicker," she says, noting that her speaking out could have made the situation worse. "I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there. I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too."

And while Kim has hundreds of millions of followers online, she doesn't necessarily want the same for her kids. Kim and her oldest, North, have a joint TikTok account, which the reality star monitors.

"In a perfect world would they be on social media? No, but my eldest daughter is light and playful about it," Kim says. "She just genuinely loves to do videos with me. As things come up we'll have those conversations. North does not have social media on her phone yet, she also has weeks without being on her phone and is not a dependent person on her phone. If she was, I would be a little bit more concerned."

In addition to opening up about her personal life, Kim's cover is also noteworthy as she is wearing head to toe Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian designers are at the center of a sisterly feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on season 3 of The Kardashians. In the previously taped episodes of the family’s reality show, Kourtney has accused Kim of using her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker in Portifino, Italy, as a "business opportunity." The wedding, which was hosted by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, featured lots of '90s-inspired Dolce & Gabbana looks from the brand’s archives. Four months later, Kim debuted an exclusive collaboration at Milan Fashion Week with the designers. The ensuing feud is currently playing out on the family's Hulu series.

But Kim did not mention the tension in her latest cover story.

