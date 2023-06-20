Kim Kardashian is opening up about some parenting pitfalls.

In a new interview with Time magazine, Kardashian addressed her daughter, North West's TikTok video with rapper Ice Spice, and what ultimately made her take down the clip.

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,'" Kardashian, who shares 9-year-old North with ex, Kanye West, said. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

Back in March, North -- who is a big fan of Ice Spice -- dressed up as the rapper and lip-synced a few lines from her and PinkPantheress' song "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2." Many were quick to criticize the clip and the appropriateness of the words North was singing along to. Some even called back to a 2022 podcast interview which saw West disapprove of his daughter using the popular app.

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," the rapper told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee.

"I think it's always tough when you're co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn't," Kardashian admitted to Time. "I think that's the trial and error sometimes."

She added, "It's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree, and you just have to do the best as you can as a parent to try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative."

North not only dressed as the famous rapper for her clip, but she also hung out with Ice Spice, a clip Kardashian kept on their joint account. The cute video saw North and the rapper dancing along to her hit, "In Ha Mood."

North and her friends made several videos with Ice Spice, with Kardashian even getting in on the fun.

Ice Spice also partnered with the businesswoman, appearing in one of her SKIMS campaigns.

"Every day, the kids get to switch up whose music they want to plug in and listen to on the way to school, and North was listening to Ice Spice, and I didn't know who that was at the time," Kardashian recalled. "And I was like, this is the moment where I feel really old where my daughter is now teaching me what's cool."

"I then had the idea to put her in a SKIMS campaign, so that all came through North and what she likes," she noted.

