The Paw Patrol pups are gearing up to get powered up -- and bringing on some star power for a whole new big-screen adventure.

The canine cadre's forthcoming caper, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, isn't coming to theaters for a few months, but fans got a first look at the return of Kim Kardashian's character -- a sassy white poodle named Delores -- in the trailer for the film that was released on Monday.

As danger approaches, Delores merely rolls her eyes and scoffs, "Ugh, you've got to be kidding me."

Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye West's daughter, North West, plays a Pomeranian named Mini -- seen riding precariously atop a wrecking ball alongside Nano (voiced by Minari's Alan Kim), as they fight crime as members of the Junior Patrollers.

Paramount Pictures

Check out the full trailer below!

According to the film's official synopsis, "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true."

Ghostbusters:Afterlife star McKenna Grace is set to take over the voice role of Skye, who is set to lead the new superpowered story.

Paramount Pictures

The synopsis continues, "But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger (Ron Pardo) breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

Taraji P. Henson will lend her voice to the role of Victoria Vance.

Paramount Pictures

Additionally, the film features the voice talents of returning star Marsai Martin, as well as Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and Kristen Bell to name just a few. Saint West, Kim and Kanye's 7-year-old son, will also have a cameo role that has not yet been disclosed.

Paramount Pictures

When the original Paw Patrol movie premiered in 2021, Kim gave her kids and their closest friends a private screening of the flick at a movie theater. The special outing included Kim providing special treats and goodies, as well as Paw Patrol toys and full-sized stuffed animal versions of her character.

Before the screening, she stood up and shared a special thanks with her kids, and explained why being a part of the movie was particularly meaningful to her.

"I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," she said. "I'm so excited!"

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters on Sept. 29.

RELATED CONTENT:

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Paw Patrol' Screening For Her Kids! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

Ian Armitage and Marsai Martin React to Kim Kardashian's 'Paw Patrol' Role (Exclusive)

Inside the Making of 'Paw Patrol' and Its Adam Levine Music Video

Marsai Martin Didn’t Know Kim Kardashian Was Her 'PAW Patrol' Co-Star

Kim Kardashian Cast in 'PAW Patrol' Movie: 'I'm Officially a Cool Mom'

Related Gallery