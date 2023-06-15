Kim Kardashian Throws Daughter North a Lavish 10th Birthday PJ Party
Go, Northy, it's your birthday!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North, reached a special milestone on Thursday -- turning 10.
In honor of the special occasion, Kim went all out with a pink, Hello Kitty-themed bash for the birthday girl on Wednesday. The Kardashians star shared some of the cool moments on her and North's joint TikTok account.
"North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈," the SKIMS founder wrote.
@kimandnorth
North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈♬ Teenage Dream
Giving her followers a look at the bash, Kim shared a video of North and her bestie and their party guests dressed in pink pajamas as they held up pictures from their photo booth, the Hello Kitty sweets table and the indoor teepees.
Another clip showed North and Eva being serenaded by the party guests as they stood in front of a big pink cake. Following the song, Kourtney Kardashians daughter, Penelope, sang a little solo in honor of her cousin.
The party didn't stop with the sleepover, though. On Thursday, Kim posted a video of North and the girls' lavish brunch filled with beauty and sweet pastries.
Once again, North's party guests sang the birthday song in her honor, which was recorded by her mother.
Following the celebrations, Kim took to her Instagram to celebrate her oldest daughter.
"My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North," she wrote next to a series of pics. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️."
North also got some love from her Lovey, Kris Jenner, in honor of her special day. The momager took to Instagram to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! You are one of the most precious gifts to our family and I love you so so much!! You have such a big heart and are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and friend to everyone!! Your creativity and talent amazes me every day. You are so smart and love to dance and sing and write and create and your love for fashion is so much fun to watch," Kris wrote.
The message continued, "You are a spectacular young artist in every way. You are so full of energy and your beautiful smile lights up every room. Thank you Northie for all of the love you show to all of us always. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world and I can’t wait to watch you grow up. What a blessing you are. I thank God every day for choosing me and the joy of being your grandma. You are AMAZING my girl and I love you soooooo much 💜 love, Lovey xo."
North's birthday comes a little over a month after Kim threw a firefighter-themed birthday in honor of her son Saint's fourth birthday.
