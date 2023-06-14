Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a trip to Barbie land on Monday during a fun-filled day with their kiddos. The reality stars shared a handful of pink-washed snaps from inside the World of Barbie immersive experience in Santa Monica, California, with their daughters, Chicago and True, as well as their nieces, Dream and Stormi.

"Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of 5-year-old Chicago -- whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West -- posing atop a unicorn inside one of the life-size toy box replicas.

Khloe also got in on the fun, smiling alongside the kids in another life-size box and Barbie's iconic camper van . The group was appropriately outfitted in Barbiecore pink, with the Good American founder donning a head-to-toe catsuit and heeled boots.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

The World of Barbie is now open at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California, bringing to life Barbie's Dream House, as well as interactive experiences in Barbie's fashion studio, TV studio, space center, movie theater, Paul Mitchell salon and more.

The activation comes as Greta Gerwig's big screen Barbie film is set to hit theaters on July 21. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie explores what happens when Barbie leaves her fantastic, plastic life to venture into the real world.

The Kardashians' latest outing follows a recent celebratory occasion for the girls, as True, Stormi and Dream graduated from pre-k together last week. Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, aka Angela White, all came together for the milestone.

Khloe shared a series of sweet images from the day on Instagram with the caption, "Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok."

Just last month, Khloe hosted a special screening of Disney's The Little Mermaid for True and her cousins.

Keep up with the latest on the Kardashians below.

