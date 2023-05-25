Khloe Kardashian and the kiddos!

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star put on a private advanced screening of The Little Mermaid for her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, as well as her sisters and brother's kids. The magical night under the sea was the coolest experience for Khloe and the children, who were treated to Little Mermaid dolls, popcorn buckets and other themed decor.

On her Instagram Story, Khloe shared a couple vids from Disney's live-action movie, which stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy as Ariel and Ursula. Khloe also posted a pic featuring the whole group, which included Kylie Jenner, her daughter, Stormi Webster, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Penelope and Reign, and Kim Kardashian's children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Additionally, Khloe shared a sweet moment of her holding True's little hand while watching the movie. True was also adorable in a shirt with pics of her aunt, Kylie, printed on it.

Following the screening, the Good American founder again took to Instagram to share a few shots from the evening.

"The Little Mermaid ♥️🧜‍♀️🦀🐠👑♥️," she captioned the series of fun pics.

Khloe also took to her Instagram Story to give the movie a special shout-out.

"What an incredible evening!!! We were lucky enough to be able to see @disneylittlemermaid tonight," she wrote. "We took as many of our tribe as we could! Decked out the theater at @cinepoliusa and belted our little hearts out. You have no idea how special tonight was! @hallebailey you are absolute perfection! Thank you! Everyone in the movie was pure magic! @melissamccarthy always does something to me! Bravo to everyone!"

Khloe's outing with the kids came around the same time that the name of her and Tristan's son was revealed during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

"His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True," Khloe shared in a confessional interview, before adding, "Naming a human is really hard."

While Khloe and Kylie were having the best time with the Kardashian-Jenner kids, Kourtney and Kim were on hand in Brooklyn, New York, to support Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, and his band, Blink-182, during their concert at Barclays Center.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on Friday, May 26.

