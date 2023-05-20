Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Seemingly Revealed by Her Best Friend Malika Haqq
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Daughter Hope's Scary Hospitalization
Winona Ryder Transforms Into Lydia Deetz Again for 'Beetlejuice …
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Jill Dillard Speaks Out Against Her Family in 'Shiny Happy Peopl…
Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Futu…
Harrison Ford Thanks Calista Flockhart in Touching Speech at Can…
Randall Emmett Speaks Out About Upcoming Documentary and Calls O…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
Chrishell Stause Breaks Down 'Selling Sunset' Drama With Nicole …
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Finale: Ellen Pompeo’s Big Return
Why Fire Country’s Max Thierot Works Out Six Days a Week (Exclus…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Machine Gun Kelly Approves of Megan Fox’s ‘Hot’ ‘Sports Illustra…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam …
'Vanderpump Rules': What Happened When Tom Sandoval and Raquel L…
Andy Cohen Calls Chrissy Teigen's Bodyguard 'So Hot' on 'WWHL'
Oops! Khloe Kardashian's son's name has just been revealed, or so it seems.
Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a photo of her holding her 9-month-old son. The baby boy's looking away from the camera while Kardashian's all smiles. Her wardrobe choice -- ripped jeans and a T-shirt with Kim Kardashian's face and the controversial advice she gave to women in business ("Get your a** up and work") -- also raised some eyebrows, but none like the comment left by her best friend, Malika Haaq.
"Go Tate!," Malika wrote.
This left many fans wondering if Malika accidentally spilled the tea on the baby boy's name, whom Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed via surrogate.
Fans were floored by the name drop, with one fan commenting, "Tate?!" Another fan wrote, "did you mean to type his name? 👀 😂."
While Kardashian seemingly confirmed her son's name by not having Malika's comment removed, she hasn't officially revealed the name. There's a report that the kid's name is Tatum Robert, but Kardashian has only gone as far as saying that her son's name starts with the letter "T." Kardashian and Thompson also share 5-year-old daughter, True.
"He's named, but I haven't announced it yet," Kardashian said during an April appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn't have a name."
Kardashian also revealed why she's keeping the name under wraps, for now.
"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show," Khloe said, referencing her family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which premieres May 25. "And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. Now I'm like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."
Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a rare photo of her son's face while at Kim Kardashian's son's, Psalm West, fourth birthday party.
A source told ET earlier this week that "Khloe and Tristan are in a good place" and co-parenting their children "healthily together."
RELATED CONTENT:
Tristan Is 'Always Hopeful' He Can Be With Khloe Again, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fans Questioning Kim's Support of Tristan
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Son's Face
Related Gallery