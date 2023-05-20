Oops! Khloe Kardashian's son's name has just been revealed, or so it seems.

Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a photo of her holding her 9-month-old son. The baby boy's looking away from the camera while Kardashian's all smiles. Her wardrobe choice -- ripped jeans and a T-shirt with Kim Kardashian's face and the controversial advice she gave to women in business ("Get your a** up and work") -- also raised some eyebrows, but none like the comment left by her best friend, Malika Haaq.

"Go Tate!," Malika wrote.

This left many fans wondering if Malika accidentally spilled the tea on the baby boy's name, whom Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed via surrogate.

Fans were floored by the name drop, with one fan commenting, "Tate?!" Another fan wrote, "did you mean to type his name? 👀 😂."

While Kardashian seemingly confirmed her son's name by not having Malika's comment removed, she hasn't officially revealed the name. There's a report that the kid's name is Tatum Robert, but Kardashian has only gone as far as saying that her son's name starts with the letter "T." Kardashian and Thompson also share 5-year-old daughter, True.

"He's named, but I haven't announced it yet," Kardashian said during an April appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn't have a name."

Kardashian also revealed why she's keeping the name under wraps, for now.

"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show," Khloe said, referencing her family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which premieres May 25. "And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. Now I'm like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a rare photo of her son's face while at Kim Kardashian's son's, Psalm West, fourth birthday party.

A source told ET earlier this week that "Khloe and Tristan are in a good place" and co-parenting their children "healthily together."

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She's Back With Ex Tristan Thompson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tristan Is 'Always Hopeful' He Can Be With Khloe Again, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fans Questioning Kim's Support of Tristan

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Son's Face

Related Gallery