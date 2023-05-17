Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fans Questioning Sister Kim's Support of Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is tired of the rumors. The 38-year-old reality star took to the comments section of a fan account to set the record straight regarding the relationship status between herself and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.
Fans revamped their speculation that Khloe and Tristan were back together after Khloe's family -- including her mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, and niece North West -- have all been seen publicly supporting the 32-year-old athlete at recent Los Angeles Lakers games.
Khloe directly responded to a comment speculating that she and Tristan have rekindled their romance, writing, "Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point."
Calling the continued speculation "exhausting," Khloe added, "Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."
Khloe gave the example of how she previously supported Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, despite Kourtney and Scott ending their relationship years ago.
"Some things really are just as they are," Khloe ended her response.
Khloe and Tristan split in December 2021 after news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloe were engaged.
The revelation came just days after Khloe claimed Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in an effort to have a second child with him via surrogate.
Khloe and Tristan share 5-year-old daughter True, and a 9-month-old son, whose name they have yet to publicly reveal.
Despite being broken up, Khloe has publicly shown her support for Tristan, especially in the wake of his mother, Andrea Thompson's, unexpected death in January.
