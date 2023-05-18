Tristan Thompson Is 'Always Hopeful' He Can Be With Khloe Kardashian Again, Source Says
Tristan Thompson wants Khloe Kardashian back. The on-and-off duo, who share two children, may not be together at present, but a source tells ET that the NBA player "is always hopeful that he can win Khloe back and be with her."
For now, though, the sources says "Khloe and Tristan are in a good place" and co-parenting True, 5, and their 9-month-old son, whose name they have yet to publicly reveal, "healthily together."
While the source says Tristan "is making tremendous efforts and strides and it really shows," Khloe has been "very clear about her boundaries and will continue to be communicative about where she stands with Tristan."
The relationship update comes after speculation swirled that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their romance after his cheating scandals. Khloe denied that, though, writing on Instagram that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's support of Tristan at his NBA games was nothing more than "a family member supporting another family member."
"Khloe gets frustrated by the various reports about their relationship," the source says, "because it is her experience and narrative to share with the world, if and when she is ready."
As for her family, the source says that they love "Tristan and only want the best for him, Khloe, their family, and everyone as a group."
"Kim and the whole family have been supportive of Tristan because they all believe that family comes first," the source explains, "which Tristan is fully a part of and always will be."
