Khloe Kardashian is opening up like never before. The 38-year-old reality star shared her honest feelings about her experience with the surrogacy process during Thursday's season 3 premiere of her family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

After welcoming her second child via surrogate in season 2, Koko shared what life has been like since her son joined the family in July 2022.

Talking with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and family friend Scott Disick, Khloe admits that the surrogate process is "really hard" for her.

Scott asks if she feels "less connected" to her son than her daughter, and she replies, "Mmhmm."

In an aside interview, Khloe says she didn't feel the same way about surrogacy that her older sister, Kim, did.

"Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy," Khloe, who welcomed daughter True after going through her own pregnancy in 2018, admits.

In her aside interview, she adds of her son's birth, "I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn't digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby."

Khloe previously claimed that her ex, Tristan Thompson, convinced her to do an embryo transfer days before the news of his paternity scandal broke, in which it was revealed that he had fathered another child with another woman while engaged to Khloe.

"I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general," Khloe says of her time in the hospital welcoming her son. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you're just sort of separated. I felt it's such a transactional experience... I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn't mean it's bad or good. It's just different."

Khloe has kept her son's life relatively private, only sharing a few photos of him since his televised birth, which aired during the season 2 premiere of the Hulu series.

She also opted to keep his name private for the first almost 10 months of his life.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

