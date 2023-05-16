'The Kardashians' Gets Renewed at Hulu for 20 More Episodes

Fans are getting more of The Kardashians. On Tuesday, Hulu announced that it's ordered 20 more episodes of the reality series about the famous family.

The exciting news comes ahead of the season 3 premiere of the series, which is set to premiere May 25 and debut on subsequent Thursdays.

The upcoming season will feature Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm.

Sneak peeks of the new season seem to point to an intensifying feud between Kim and Kourtney. In one teaser, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity." Kim later debuts a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana after the Italian designers host Kourtney's nuptials at their Italian mansion.

Then, in a second early look, Kim says she doesn't "want to fight with family," as Kourtney complains that there "are no boundaries" and "no respect."

As the other sisters attempt to remain neutral and note that they can "see both sides," Khloe says, "The tension is brewing. How did we get here?"

Kim laughs during one of her confessional interviews, saying to the camera, "It's all gonna come out on the show. This is our therapy."

During a recent Today appearance, Kim gave an update on her relationship with Kourtney.

"This season was probably one of my -- either in filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians -- this was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven't really seen or experienced before," Kim said, before noting of Kourtney specifically, "We'll always be OK. We're always family, that's how we were raised. But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable."

