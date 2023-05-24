Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son's Name on 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Premiere
Almost 10 months after welcoming her son via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian is officially revealing his name. The 38-year-old reality star shared the name in the season 3 premiere of her family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.
"His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True," Khloe shares in a confessional interview, adding, "Naming a human is really hard."
Khloe welcomed her son via surrogate in July 2022, and his hospital birth was documented in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. She previously shared that the little guy looks like her brother, Rob Kardashian, but that she wanted him to have a "T" name like True.
The subject of her son's inception and birth have been difficult for Khloe, who previously claimed that her ex, Tristan Thompson, "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer days before the news broke that he had fathered another child with another woman while engaged to Khloe.
Khloe and Tristan also share 5-year-old daughter True, whom she welcomed in 2018 after carrying the little girl herself through her own pregnancy.
In Thursday's premiere, Khloe admits that she's struggling with the surrogacy process, telling Scott Disick that she feels less connected to her son than she did to her daughter.
"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy, that I didn't digest what was happening," Khloe admits. "I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby."
"I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general," she adds of her time in the hospital welcoming her son. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you're just sort of separated. I felt it's such a transactional experience... I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn't mean it's bad or good. It's just different."
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.
