Fashion couldn't come between Kim Kardashian's love and support for her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian!

Over the weekend, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, announced they are expecting a baby boy -- and Kim was on hand with other family members for the sweet gender reveal.

Despite Hulu's The Kardashians latest episode playing out Kim and Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana drama, the sisters are all right.

"The whole family is excited for them and thinks Travis is Kourtney’s soulmate," a source tells ET. "It has been a lot of fun celebrating them. Kourtney and Kim made up, and their issues are over and figured out. Kim is happy for Kourtney and loves that she’s having a baby with Travis."

On the latest episode of the family's reality TV show, the saga continues as Kourtney expressed her hurt feelings over Kim working with D&G, just months after the designers worked alongside her and her husband for their Italian wedding. Things got tense between the sisters as the word "hater" was thrown around and Kourtney was left in tears.

As for the fashion show ... it went on.

Cut to today -- after filming for the current season ended -- and Kourtney is soaking up her latest pregnancy with baby No. 4.

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," the source says. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."

The source adds, "Kourtney wants to soak up this time since it will likely be her last baby. She feels great and is focused on being healthy, taking care of herself, and relaxing. Travis is also over the moon. He is doting on Kourtney, bringing her little snacks, and constantly kissing her tummy and telling her how beautiful she looks. Kourtney knows he’s going to be the best dad because he already is to his kids, and to hers as a stepdad."

While this is Kourtney and Travis' first child together, each have children from their previous relationships. The Poosh founder shares three children -- 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. He also cares for Moakler's daughter, Ariana De La Hoya, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

As for Scott, the source shares that he is celebrating his ex's moment.

"Scott wishes Kourtney well. He knows she really wanted this and that she’s being taken care of with Travis," the source tells ET. "He also recognizes that he needs to move on and has accepted that there’s no chance of ever reuniting with Kourtney at this point."

