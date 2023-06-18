Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy over the weekend.

In new photos shared to Instagram Sunday, Kourtney sits in front of husband Travis Barker, who playfully drums on her pregnant belly. Other shots see Travis cradling and kissing Kourtney's stomach, while the final shots in the carousel show the epic moment Kourtney revealed she was expecting, with the mother of three announcing the news at Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles Friday.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the photos.

The Lemme founder stood in the front row holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" a callback to a moment from Blink's "All The Small Things" video. After catching wind of the sign, Travis hopped off stage and gave his wife a kiss. Kourtney shared a look at the moment on social media, sharing both video from the epic announcement as well as clip from the band's 1999 music video. While Kourtney's bump was slightly visible in the clip, Sunday's post marks the first time she's shared a look at her growing belly.

Following the baby news, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are on "cloud nine."

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for the couple.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source added. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, are each parents of children from previous relationships. The reality star shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The new addition will be Kourtney's fourth child and Travis' third. Travis has also served as a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

As for Scott, the source said that he is being as supportive as he can, despite the pregnancy news.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source noted. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Moakler also weighed in, telling ET, "I'm very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy last year, have been open about having a child together. The couple shared their journey with the IVF process on Hulu's The Kardashians. However, in a recent episode, Kourtney shared that she would no longer go through the process, as it was taking a toll on her body.

"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," she said. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."

"We would love a baby more than anything," Kourtney said, later noting, "Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feel After Pregnancy News

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Officially Done With IVF'

Watch Reign Disick Steal the Spotlight During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery