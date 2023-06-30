Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Recreates 'Barbie' Foot Scene: 'Flawless'

Nailed it! Chrissy Teigen put her best foot forward on Thursday when she hilariously recreated Margot Robbie's infamous foot scene from the Barbie film trailer.

During a visit to Airbnb's Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, Teigen took the opportunity to kick off her shoes while keeping her heels high -- but the move didn't go quite as seamlessly as she may have planned. While her kids can be heard calling, "Mommy, Mommy, Mommy!" in the background, Teigen struggles to remove her shiny pink shoes as a platform overlooking the Pacific Ocean wobbles beneath her.

"Flawless!" she captioned the cute clip.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, chimed in with a comment reading "Perfection," as did Barbie star America Ferrera, adding a laughing emoji for good measure.

On her Instagram Story, Teigen shared another peek inside the pop-up with her five-year-old son, Miles. In the funny clip, a shirtless Miles stomps around the pink bedroom wearing Ken's cowboy hat and boots.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robbie revealed exactly how Barbie's permanently high-heeled feet were captured on film.

"It was probably about eight takes. Wasn't that many," Robbie said of the scene in the trailer, before confirming that it was her feet in the shot.

"I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so I could get my feet out of them," she said. "And I was holding onto a bar. But that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."

Using her actual feet in the scene was important to Robbie as she explained, "I always try to do my own inserts."

The Greta Gerwig-directed film hits theaters on July 21.

Teigen's Barbie-themed day out comes just days after the cookbook author revealed that she and Legend had welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier this month.

The family's newest addition comes six months after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January. Legend and Teigen are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles. In September 2020, they tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

The 37-year-old model shared that Wren was born "just minutes before midnight on June 19 amid a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love." In a lengthy statement announcing the news of Wren's birth, Teigen explained how and why they chose to grow their family with the help of a surrogate in conjunction with Teigen's pregnancy.

While the couple welcoming two babies into their family so close together may surprise fans, Legend told ET that they were planning to have more kids after his wife gave birth to Esti.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," he told ET in September 2022. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

The 44-year-old singer added, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

That being said, Legend had nothing but high praise for his older children, "They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."

