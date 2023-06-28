Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome a Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family just keeps growing! In addition to the cookbook author giving birth to daughter Esti in January, she and Legend recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, and named him Wren Alexander Stephens.

Both Legend and Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and news of their bundle of joy. After revealing the baby's name in his caption, Legend wrote, "[O]ur new love."

Teigen also took to Instagram and shared a lengthy carousel post in which she talked about always wanting four children "for as long as I can remember," and offered insight into the family's plan for a fourth child.

Legend and Teigen are parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. In September 2020, they tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," Teigen wrote. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogate, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

"And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were happy to learn it worked -- we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti," Teigen continued. "Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

"The first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer. How much she gave up of her own body -- surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people," she added. "Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath and... were just patient. I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

Teigen went on to say that they celebrated by eating a hot meal and watching Vanderpump Rules "with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year."

The 37-year-old model shared that Wren was born "just minutes before midnight on June 19 amid "a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love." Teigen also noted their son's middle name, Alexander, is a nod to their surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

While the couple welcoming two babies into their family so close together may surprise fans, Legend told ET that they were planning to have more kids after his wife gave birth to Esti.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," he told ET's Kevin Frazier in September 2022. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

The 44-year-old singer added, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

That being said, Legend has nothing but high praise for his older children, "They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."

Teigen also shared with ET in September 2022 how her and Legend's kids feel about more babies in the house.

"[Luna's] so nurturing and loving," Teigen gushed. "And so she's just very, very exciting."

As for Miles, he is showing a touch of apprehension.

"Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen noted ahead of Esti's birth. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ...That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

