A Mother's Day milestone! Chrissy Teigen's infant daughter tried some food for the first time and appeared to be in a state of baby food bliss.

The proud mom shared the adorable development in her baby girl's life with a photo posted to Instagram on Monday, showing the 4-month-old Esti with a mouthful of mashed baby food.

"Big weekend! baby tried food," Teigen excitedly captioned the post.

She also went on to detail her fun, exciting Mother's Day weekend, sharing, "I had thanksgiving for the second time this month. raced cars in Vegas with my family. watched the first ten episodes of MULLIGAN on @netflix. had some insanely good ice cream (and pizza of course)."

The slideshow post included a photo of each of these activities, and concluded with an adorable video of baby Esti sitting in her booster seat with an adorable little giraffe bib.

The post comes one day after Mother's Day, which Teigen used to celebrate her own mom, Vilailuck, with a sweet message about how much she missed her while she's away, along with another slideshow of sweet pics.

"Happy Mother’s Day @pepperthai2!! we miss you and can’t wait for you to come back from thailand!! I love love love you," Teigen wrote, alongside the photo-filled post she shared on Sunday.

Her adoring mom responded in the comments with a sweet celebratory message of her own, remarking, "Happy Mother’s Day to you too! You’re a great mother and I’m so proud of you . Love you sweetheart I miss all of you."

Teigen and husband John Legend -- who are also parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4 -- recently opened up about their choice for their youngest child's name -- Esti Maxine Stephens -- during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The parents explained that they initially came up with their youngest kid's name when they were traveling in Italy.

"We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, 'I love the name Este,'" Teigen recalled. "I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti."

After Esti's January arrival, though, Legend learned the name had more significance than they knew.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen revealed. "... I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Teigen also revealed how Esti's older siblings feel about the new addition to their family, sharing, "They love her so much."

"I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me, but they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me, so it's both," she said with a laugh.

In fact, Teigen said that Luna and Miles "shower" their baby sister "with love."

"Every bath in the sink they crowd around," she said. "Miles is in this crazy kissing phase where he's just kind of practicing a bit on everything... He loves it. He's so affectionate."

