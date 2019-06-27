Chrissy Teigen's mom is coming for her fashionista title.

The cookbook author's mom, Vilailuck, couldn't help but give her daughter a little competition as she shared a photo of herself wearing Chrissy's dress on Instagram on Wednesday. In a side-by-side pic, Vilailuck smiles while wearing the seafoam green printed dress by 16ARLINGTON with feathered sleeves that her daughter wore during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"@chrissyteigen So Who wore better? 😀," Vilailuck hilariously captioned the pic.

"Oh my god you dork," Chrissy commented on the snap. Her model bestie, Brooklyn Decker, meanwhile, praised her mom with heart eye emojis, while fans bowed down to Vilailuck in the comments.

Comedy clearly runs deep in Teigen's roots. At the premiere of her new show, Bring the Funny, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Teigen revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, has really started to nail comedic timing.

"Luna has amazing timing," she told ET. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

See more in the video below.

