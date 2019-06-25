Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Makes Her Son Miles Laugh (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen knows how to Bring the Funny!



The former Sports Illustrated cover girl has successfully transitioned to comedy, and now she’s taking her comedic chops to TV where she’ll be judging the new competition show Bring the Funny alongside Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy.



Recently, Teigen and Foxworthy sat down with ET where she revealed how she makes Miles, her precious 1-year-old son, break out in laughter.

"Oh, I fake yawn for Miles," she revealed. "Don't know why." That's when she offered an example of her phony yawn, which cracks up her youngest child.



Foxworthy also revealed when his kids think he’s at his funniest, admitting that it often comes down to his wallet.



“My kids are grown so they think it's funny when I tell them I'm not giving them any more money,” he shared. “They're like, ‘Oh no dad, you're kidding. That's funny, you know dad you're gonna do it.’ I have all girls so I'm a sucker.”

After discussing Teigen’s foray in comedy, the pair also discussed Foxworthy someday trying his hand at modeling.



“Jeff screams silver fox,” she told ET with the veteran comedian by her side. “So he's got, like, a Macy's catalogue, wrangler jeans [look].”



That’s when Foxworthy decided to strike a hilarious pose on one knee.



In April, Teigen shared a clip of Foxworthy announcing that he'd joined Instagram (with some help from the cookbook author) while on the set of their new competition show. In the clip and caption, she asked her followers to support the newcomer on the platform.

"Guys I have been on set all day every day with 3 of the most incredible people on the planet. the job: to laugh. It’s a dream," Teigen captioned the clip. "And I could not be more excited to welcome @realjefffoxworthy to Instagram!!!! He’s hesitant but I’ve told him it’s ONLY wonderful positivity and there are definitely NO porn bots, right??? PLEASE FOLLOW THIS UNEXPECTED LOVE OF MY LIFE."

Bring the Funny is set to premiere on July 9 on NBC.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Chrissy Teigen Does Face Yoga, Audrina Patridge Toasts to 'The Hills' & More!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Has Strong Opinions About Being Called 'Cute'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Baby Miles an Adorable 1st Birthday Bash

Related Gallery