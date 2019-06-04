Take note, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter does not want to be called "cute."

On Tuesday, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a video of her adorable 3-year-old daughter, Luna, getting sassy when told she looked a certain way.

"Luna has the very strong belief that only girls can be beautiful and only boys can be cute," Teigen captioned her Instagram clip, which shows Luna sitting comfortably in a private plane. The video begins with the mom telling Luna that she thinks she's cute.

"No, I'm not. I'm not cute ever!" she sternly tells her mom. When asked by another person if boys are cute, she replies, "Yeah, boys are cute."

Teigen then chimes in, asking her daughter, "So what are you?" to which Luna replies, "I'm beautiful."

Teigen follows up by asking, "Is Miles beautiful?"

"No," Luna replies. "He's cute."

Teigen's hilarious video comes after she posted a video in which she and Luna reached a settlement in "Candy Court."

The mother of two, playing judge, began the fake hearing by saying, "First off, Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy?"

Luna responds with a compelling argument, saying, "I want the candy because I want it and I like it."

ET caught up with Legend last month, where he shared that Luna is already "playing for laughs" like her mom.

"She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious," he shared.

"She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's roleplaying everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between," Legend added. "She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining."

