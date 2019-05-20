John Legend's daughter Luna is taking after her mom in more ways than one!

While speaking with ET's Sophie Schillaci about the upcoming season finale of The Voice on Monday, Legend couldn't help but praise another star in the making -- his 3-year-old daughter. Luna's adorable Saturday Night Live introduction made headlines this weekend, and according to the singer, Luna gets her performance skills from her mom, Chrissy Teigen.

"She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious," he said.

"She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's role playing everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between," Legend continued. "She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining."

The EGOT also shares a 1-year-old son, Miles, with Teigen, and the pair plan to throw him a big birthday bash in just a few days.



"We haven't done his party yet. We're going to do it this week," Legend revealed. "The forecast was rain and we were going to have a petting zoo, so we were like, 'Let's hold off.' Let's hope the weather cooperates this week. It's supposed to never rain in Southern California, but it does sometimes. It actually rains here."

Tuesday, however, will be all about The Voice finale in the singer's household. His contestant, Maelyn Jarmon, is still in the competition, and he's hoping she'll come out on top this season.

"All of us thought these finalists were fantastic from the beginning. I was just lucky enough to get Maelyn and I think she's proved throughout the competition that she's the best vocalist in the group," Legend said. "Some have said she's the frontrunner... hopefully that continues and hopefully this week could be her best performances yet."

The season finale of The Voice airs Tuesday on NBC. See more on Legend in the video below.

