Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, is already a star in the making!

The 3-year-old paid a visit to the Saturday Night Live set over the weekend and adorably stole the attention away from her dad when she nailed the show's famous opening.

In pics and videos shared via Instagram by Teigen, a tutu-clad Luna appears to be living her best life walking up and down the stairs on set. And when given a microphone, she adorably exclaims, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night" like a pro.

"An emotional moment for me," Teigen shared. "My baby doing the dream!! #snl."

Teigen also jumped on stage at one point, joking about performing a "fabulous set" in her caption for one of the behind-the-scenes videos taken at Studio 8H.

The 33-year-old model and her daughter were able to get an up close and personal look at the set as Legend made a cameo during the season 44 finale, hosted by Paul Rudd. DJ Khaled was the night's musical guest and brought out Legend, along with SZA, Meek Mill and more, to sing "Just Us," "Higher" and "Weather the Storm" as a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The touching tribute came just one day after the release of Khaled's new album, Son of Asahd, featuring "Higher." The music star previously announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from "Higher" will be donated directly to Hussle's two children -- 10-year-old daughter, Emani, and 2-year-old son, Kross.

Hussle was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the age of 33. For more on Hussle's life, legacy and the outpouring of love and tributes following his death, watch the video below.

