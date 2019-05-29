Little Luna's a tough critic!

ET spoke with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at Sesame Street Workshop's 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala in New York City on Wednesday, where Legend admitted that their 3-year-old daughter isn't exactly a big fan of his singing.

"Maybe I can prove to Luna that I'm a good singer," he joked about his hope for his scheduled performance at the event. "She's skeptical still."

While Luna isn't on board with Legend's EGOT status, she's a big fan of Big Bird.

"Oh, she was so, so happy [to meet Big Bird]. That was an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and it airs tomorrow, but she -- we had never seen her that excited in our lives, and she was ... so, so happy," Teigen said of Luna's recent meeting with the iconic character. "She loves them."

"Never been more thrilled," Legend added.

The singer, who also shares 1-year-old son Miles with Teigen, recorded a sweet video for Luna with the Sesame Street characters in 2016. Her birthday party last year was Sesame Street-themed.

And judging by Legend's comments to ET last week, it's only a matter of time before Luna has a TV show of her own.

"She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious," he shared.

"She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's roleplaying everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between," Legend added. "She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining."

See more in the video below.

