Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pulled out all the stops for their super cute little boy's first birthday on Saturday.

The proud parents celebrated Miles' big day with a super cute "Bear-BQ" bash, which included all the things a little kid could ever want: a petting zoo, a bouncy house and a tasty cake.

In a series of snapshots posted to Instagram by Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, the birthday boy seemed to be really having a fun time at the cute bash, especially when he got to ride a pony.

"Happy first birthday Miles," the proud grandma captioned a gleeful snapshot of herself holding Miles up as he sat on the back of a pony with a braided mane.

Chrissy herself shared some sweet pics of the festivities to her Instagram story that showed Miles having an absolute blast playing with goats, sheep and even a tortoise over in the petting zoo area.

The birthday boy -- who officially turned 1 back on May 16 -- also seemed to be captivated by his elaborate smash cake, which was designed to look like the face of a teddy bear.

Miles sat on his mom's lap as the guests at his party serenaded him with "Happy Birthday" before Chrissy blew the solitary candle out on his behalf.

The party went off without a hitch, which was made all the more impressive by the fact that it came one day after she took a serious tumble down her stairs.

As Chrissy explained things, she put oil on the water slide in her pool which then got all over her and led to her falling down some stairs and getting a nasty bruise on her thigh.

Luckily, the injury didn't get in the way of her son's party being the spectacular celebration every parent wants for their kid's first birthday.

