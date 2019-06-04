How can you argue with that cute little face?

In new videos posted to Chrissy Teigen's Instagram account this week, the model and her husband, John Legend, adorably reached a settlement with their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, in "Candy Court."

Teigen, playing judge, began the fake hearing by saying, "First off, Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy?"

Luna responds with a compelling argument, saying, "I want the candy because I want it and I like it." Her dad, who was seated right next to her, seemed convinced by the statement, as you can see in the video below:

As for Teigen, she said she wanted a better reason for why Luna deserved the sweets.

"Are you going to be good?" the 33-year-old cookbook author asked. "Are you going to not scream during your sleep?"

Although the toddler was seeking three pieces of candy, Luna promised to obey her mom's wishes, and the mother-daughter duo agreed on two pieces of candy. In a second Instagram video, captioned "we have reached a settlement," Legend responded, "I'm amazed."

Of course, it wouldn't be an epic Teigen Instagram post without a few trolls. Despite how cute the videos came across to most fans, others found a way to pick them apart, writing things like, "Finally someone brushed her hair." Give it to this mother of two to clap back at her negative followers, however. The Lip Sync Battle co-host responded with, "All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup."

Just like her mama, Luna seems to be playing for laughs.

“She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's being funny," Legend told ET last month on the red carpet at the season finale for The Voice. "She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious."

"She's acting out scenes all the time," he added. "She’s very entertaining."

Hear more on the cute family in the video below!

