So fresh! Chrissy Teigen surprised fans at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground Festival in New York City on June 24, appearing as an unannounced face yoga instructor in the FOREO booth.

Angela Weiss/AFP

As for a full body workout, Mark Wahlberg hosted a training session with AQUAHydrate at F45 in West Hollywood on June 12.

Danielle Klebanow

Nathalie Emmanuel also got her sweat on, leading a yoga class at Reebok’s global headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, in mid-June. “Yoga is such a beautiful thing and I really love to share it with people,” she explained in a post-workout Q&A session.

Reebok

Audrina Patridge spent the night of The Hills: New Beginnings premiere sipping on cocktails at Cointreau x Bumble's Margarita event at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on June 24. "No better way to watch the premiere than with The Original Margarita in hand," she told ET.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Balt Getty celebrated the launch of his first retail store and menswear collection, MONK PUNK, on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on June 13. Celebrities like David Arquette, Soleil Moon Frye and Rebecca Gayheart attended in support of their friend, who made his hip-hop music- and art-inspired collection that incorporates his personal drawings entirely in Los Angeles.

Matt Tomlinson

Also toasting, Shanina Shaik celebrated Tequila Don Julio's "For Those Who Know" campaign at Tortilleria Mexicana Los Hermanos in Brooklyn, New York, on June 19.

Jose Silva

Henry Golding, who was recently announced as Hennessy’s new Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection Ambassador, enjoyed Paradis Imperial at the brand's "Future of Tradition" event at STUDIO 525 in New York City on June 1.

Lauren Cowart

In honor of Bluemercury's 20th anniversary, Nate Berkus attended the celebratory cocktail party at their New York City flagship store on June 11.

Getty Images

Don’t forget about food! Wilson Cruz dined with a friend at Benjamin Prime in New York City. The duo enjoyed Italian burrata, Canadian bacon, bone-in ribeye and asparagus. The next night, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was seen at Benjamin Steakhouse enjoying a meal with his son and his son’s godfather that included mesclun salads, filet mignon, creamed spinach and cheesecake.

Martha Stewart joined Anthony Zimmern and Richard Blais for a toast at the 2019 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Over 5000 attendees came out for this culinary event that consists of three days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and panel discussions led by world-class chefs and wine experts.

Galdones Photography/Food & Wine

Dwyane Wade was also at the classic on June 15, chatting about his wine that debuted in 2014 with Francesco Zonin, the Vice Chairman of Zonin Fine Wines and Spirits, a family business that’s been around since 1821.

Pixie-Productions

Robin Thicke and his fiancée, April Love Geary, stepped out to support the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu at the grand opening of Whole Foods Market Malibu on June 12. Five percent of net sales from those shopping and dining at the location on June 27 will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu.

Michael Kovac

Adam Sandler treated 14 of his friends and family to dinner at STK Las Vegas on June 15, with the crew enjoying hearts of romaine, chicken, tuna tartare and a variety of desserts. Sandler kept it casual in a floral shirt and jeans while discussing upcoming projects. Chef Gordon Ramsay was dining there that same night with STK’s Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft, as were the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues, who posed for pics with Ramsay and restaurant guests.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Reichenbach, founder of Flow Alkaline Spring Water, celebrated their global campaign launch at goop London on June 18.

FLOW

Even if they didn't walk away with some Golden Popcorn, the celebrities who attended the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards still went home with some cool swag! As they exited the venue, stars like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood received a gift collection that featured a slew of items from brands like KLH headphones, Avani Resorts and Sephora #Lipstories.

Backstage Creations

Hitting high notes! Along with Ross Copperman and Joy Williams, Lady Antebellum met with campers in a songwriters workshop during the 10th Annual ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-June. The residential camp has the dual purpose of studying Williams syndrome while providing music enrichment through performance and education for campers who come from across the country to participate in excursions around Music City.

Getty Images

Cardi B returned to KAOS nightclub at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on June 15 for another night of her exclusive residency, performing her hits like “Money” and “Bodak Yellow” for the sold-out crowd.

Tony Tran

It really was a barefoot blue jean night for Jake Owen at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Santa Clarita, California, on June 15. The sweetest part of his performance wasn’t when he rolled through his hits, but when he brought his daughter, Pearl, out to greet the amped-up crowd! “It’s probably the coolest thing ever,” the “Down to the Honkytonk” singer said as his little girl, who was rocking purple cat ears, ran out to briefly join him onstage.

B&B Photography

Brett Young greeted fans on a Harley-Davidson LiveWire ahead of his private set at Whiskey Row.

Michael Simon

Jessie J suited up for her exclusive performance for Hilton Honors members at Abbey Road Studios in London on June 15.

Koury Angelo/Getty Images for Hilton

Rising tech-house artist Justin Jay brought his nautical-themed Fantastic Voyage Tour to Circle Line Cruises at Pier 83 NYC on June 15.

@blacklineproductionsllc/@wckdparadise

Jamie Foxx surprised concertgoers at the Hollywood Bowl on June 18 when he appeared onstage during Andrea Bocelli's encore to perform a duet of "My Way."

Randall Michelson

The Black Eyed Peas performed at the Secret Solstice Festival, powered by Icelandic Glacial, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on June 22.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Immediately following his appearance on the BET Awards blue carpet in Los Angeles on June 23, Rick Ross jetted to DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for LIT Sundays. The rapper later met up with E-40 at LIGHT nightclub.

Daylight

DJ Khaled stepped out multiple times during BET Weekend. One big stop followed his BET Awards performance: a celebration of his gold album at a private dinner hosted by La La Anthony and Terrence J with Ciroc VS French Brandy and Beats by Dre at Los Angeles' The Highlight Room on June 23.

Jennifer Johnson

On the fashion front, Mischa Barton was pretty in pink at the launch of the Marc Jacobs’ contemporary line, The Marc Jacobs, at the fashion designer’s pop-up shop in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on June 12. Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal were flowing for the 600 guests, who also included Aubrey Plaza, Luka Sabbat, Leigh Lezark and Grace Coddington.

Marc Jacobs

Busy Philipps celebrated Maya Brenner’s 20th anniversary at Los Angeles’ Firehouse Hotel on June 5.

Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Olivia Wilde accessorized her striped dress with a Lack of Color hat and aviators during the 2019 Photo Film Festival in Wailea, Hawaii, on June 15.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival

While vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 24, Molly Sims posed for a pic in her polka dot Faithfull the Brand top-and-skirt set. “Searching for my next Paloma ... aka “the Molly” 😜🍹💦,” she captioned the Instagram pic. PHOTO:

And Shanna Moakler posed for photographer Austin Ryde in a shoot to promote her new clothing line, SMOAK by Shanna, which will include plus sizes, in Beverly Hills on June 10.

Austin Ryde

On the beauty beat, Lilly Ghalichi and James Charles stuck close together at the VIP launch party for the opening of Pout in North Hollywood, California, on June 13.

Pout Beauty Bar

Taylor Kinney left his mark -- literally! -- on the walls of the Kelly Cardenas Salon in June, scribbling “TK 19” in the bathroom and Sublime lyrics on a large mural in the main space.

Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain stepped out for the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood on June 10. The event, hosted by Amanda Seales and featuring musical performances by acts like The Temptations, Estelle and Morris Day and the Time, raised $2 million.

Shahar Azran

Just days after the Spice Girls U.K. tour wrapped, Geri Horner celebrated a partnership with Virgin Voyages, giving her seal of approval on the ship’s Mega RockStar Suites on June 19.

Virgin Voyages

So sweet! Melissa Joan Hart partnered with NERDS to reintroduce the beloved candy brand and celebrate being a “NERD” at the IT’SUGAR grand opening celebration in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

Tiffani Thiessen was the keynote speaker at the 3rd Annual Mamas Making It Summit, an immersive conference hosted by Fashion Mamas that focused on women’s empowerment, in Los Angeles on June 8.

Natalie Crane

Speaking of mamas, Enfagrow ambassador Jessie James Decker was on hand for the brand’s NeuroPro launch event In New York City on June 18.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Enfagrow

The Chainsmokers stopped by Lucky Strike Live - Hollywood on June 7 with approximately 40 guests. An eyewitness told ET that the duo arrived at the venue around 9:30 pm and spent a few hours hanging out and celebrating their friends’ birthdays in the venue’s private Luxe Room, the ultra-exclusive VIP lounge with four private lanes, a dedicated bar and a large projection screen. The group bowled a few frames and noshed on a variety of appetizers including smoked gouda mac & cheese bites and vegetable spring rolls.

Time to party! Jon Gosselin was flown to California by a longtime fan, actress Brooke Lewis, to DJ her 500 guest wedding in Hollywood on June 1. "The moment he called to tell me he agreed to DJ my wedding I screamed -- like a good Scream Queen should!" Lewis told ET.

Colleen Conrad

On May 23, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley celebrated their baby shower for their coming bundle of joy, a daughter they’ve named Skyler who is due on July 15. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently caused a stir when she took to her social media to talk about drinking Ice Age Glacial water, explaining, "Because it took me so long to get pregnant, I have extra time to be cautious about what I put in my body preggo."

Kelly K PR

Alongside writer-director Matt Aselton, Theo James celebrated the premiere of his latest film, Lying and Stealing, with an after-party at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in NYC on June 18.

Serchai Traipoom

New York Times best-selling author Ben Nemtin was the keynote speaker at the DECA International Career Development Conference, where he shared details about his inspiring journey on his MTV show, The Buried Life.

DECA

Speaking of hitting the books, Ava Phillippe has teamed up with Amazon Off to College to decorate her dorm room for her upcoming sophomore year at university.

Michael Simon

Meanwhile, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks flew to Los Angeles to see Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group for a day of beauty.

Pixie-Productions

Plus, philanthropic billionaire and Paul Mitchell Haircare founder John Paul DeJoria hung out with LAMO footwear Marketing Director Mark Sweetser at the annual surfing event for A Walk on Water in Malibu on June 8. LAMO gifted their footwear to guests at the event like Hawaii 5-0 star Scott Caan.

Christine Peake/peakPRgroup

Also on the do-good radar, Philadelphia Eagles team captain Malcolm Jenkins received the Community Hero Award for his efforts in advancing education in low-income communities, criminal justice reform and police-community relations at the Community College of Philadelphia’s Black and Gold Gala.

Elizabeth H. Field

