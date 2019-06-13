What a run! Celine Dion celebrated the end of her famed 16-year residency at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on June 8.



She danced the night away at OMNIA Nightclub, joining the resident headliner, Tiësto, in his DJ booth to chat and pose for photos with him and his fiancee, Annika Backes. The music icon wore a red floral sequin dress as she arrived just after 2 a.m. with a crew of nine people. She was seated in the VIP DJ booth table, where she sipped on Grey Goose vodka and orange juice until her crew departed the nightclub at 3:30 a.m.

The entire month of June is Pride Month, and Halle Berry joined in on the festivities at the L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood. Attending on behalf of the documentary, 5B, she sported a pin that represents Johnson & Johnson’s longstanding efforts to #MakeHIVHistory with an ongoing commitment to patients, nurses and caregivers fighting the battle against AIDS and HIV.

Bring on the bachelorette parties! Leona Lewis had a luxurious one, bringing her girl squad to the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel in Waimea, Hawaii. The group stayed at the Mauna Kea Residences and enjoyed a weekend of beach-themed activities, including stand-up paddle boarding.

Brittany Cartwright rocked custom beaded “Bride” sunglasses by Rad + Refined during her combined bachelorette/bachelor party with fiancé Jax Taylor in Miami in early June, even snapping a selfie with her husband-to-be while rocking the “Sport Shields” shades.

The other ladies of Vanderpump Rules -- Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Shaena Shay -- helped Cartwright have a grand ol’ time as well. During a bachelorette party stop at Wall Miami, all the ladies donned ‘80s-style wedding dresses in honor of the bride-to-be.

June 8 was National Rosé Day and you know celebs were celebrating it! Kelly Bensimon was among those attending the inaugural holiday at The Maidstone boutique hotel in East Hampton, New York, which was hosted by hotel owners Jonathan Baker and Jenny Baker, while influencers celebrated the pink summer holiday at the hotel grounds with The DAILY Front Row.

Malin Akerman celebrated the wine-centric day by co-hosting a celebration with Bodvár House of Rosés at the company’s annual private event in Los Angeles. Its owner, Bodvár Hafström, founded National Rosé Day, which falls on the second Saturday in June every year.

It’s definitely festival season! Dillon Carmichael kicked off the 2019 CMA Fest at Nashville’’s Whiskey Jam on June 3, even spending time with country legend Randy Travis during the concert.

Lil Wayne performed on the BACARDI Stage during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randalls Island in New York City on May 31.

Jana Kramer was all smiles in her Privé Revaux Eyewear at KIIS FM's 2019 Wango Tango Gift Room at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on June 1.

Plenty more musicians were hitting stages across the country. Teyana Taylor took the stage at Red Bull Music Presents “Teyana Taylor: House of Petunia” at the Manhattan Center in New York City on May 15.

Busta Rhymes performed at the 1OAK F1 Popup in Monaco following the official FORMULA 1 races on May 26.

Swae Lee lounged around ahead of his performance at ASOS’ New York Fashion Week: Men’s party at NYC’s Public Arts on June 5.

And The Beaches were special guests at the New York City stop of Passion Pit’s North American Spring Tour on May 19, which took place at Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport.

Also in the Big Apple, Jessica Williams, designer Jonathan Simkhai and Shailene Woodley had their dancing shoes on at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards after-party at the Top of the Standard on June 3.

Two weeks later, Zuri and Selah Marley got the party started at the eBay x What Goes Around Comes Around partnership launch soiree in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on June 11.

In Las Vegas, George Clooney was spotted dining at Vetri Cucina by Marc Vetri atop the newly renovated Palms Casino Resort on June 3. The Oscar winner was dining with eight others, including his Casamigos founding partners, Mike Meldman and Rande Gerber, and actors Grant Heslov and Richard Kind. They enjoyed Foie Gras Pastrami, Beef Tartare and Vegetable Antipasti as appetizers before trying every pasta on the menu, and Casamigos Reposado and Pio Cesare Ornato 2014 flowed throughout the evening in the restaurant's private dining room.

Jamie Foxx hung out in Sin City too, heading backstage to meet the cast of the Cirque du Soleil show Mystère at Treasure Island on May 26. Earlier in the evening, Beyonce and JAY-Z took in the Cirque show O at the Bellagio.

Out in Los Angeles, DMX and two pals hung out at the bar at STK Los Angeles on June 3, sipping on Hennessey while chatting with other patrons at sampling Bénédictine based on the bartender's recommendation.

Pamela Anderson hosted world-renowned photographer David Yarrow's charity event in West Hollywood on June 7, where he unveiled his latest works as guests enjoyed specialty cocktails from Guillotine Vodka.

The Chainsmokers hit up Lucky Strike Live - Hollywood on June 7, celebrating a friend’s birthday with a group of about 40 in the venue’s private Luxe Room, where there are four private lanes and a large bar. The group bowled and enjoyed appetizers like the smoked gouda mac & cheese bites and roasted garlic hummus.

Rumer and Scout Willis had a sister date at Cinespia's screening of The Goonies, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime video, at the Hollywood Forever Ceremony in L.A. on June 1.

Regina Hall was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema during the Seattle International Film Festival Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema on June 2.

Also enjoying a cinematic evening was director Andrew Slater and Jakob Dylan, who attended the Echo in the Canyon premiere at the Cinerama Dome at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 23.

On the fashion front, BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manoban paired her lime yellow gear with black Dickies Girl overalls while in Manila, The Philippines, on June 6...

...while Nina Dobrev kept sun smart in a Lack of Color boater hat while on vacation in France on June 5...



... and Hailey Baldwin was spotted working out in Koral's "Slalom High Rise Infinity" shorts during a workout at the Dogpound in Los Angeles in early June.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness co-hosted Credit Karma’s IRL event on June 11, where he and guests enjoyed affordable DIY “Karma Cocktails” and “stress-free” massages.

Speaking of drinks, Maggie Gyllenhaal turned up at Josh Cellars’ Father’s Day Pop-Up Shop in NYC’s Grand Central Terminal on June 11.

And Questlove was among the guests who were able to enjoy D’USSE cocktails with names like “Purple Rain” as Van Jones hosted the Prince Originals album release celebration at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles on June 6.

Down South, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprised expectant moms with a shopping cart full of baby essentials from their line, Hello Bello, and a $500 gift card at Walmart in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 8.

Royce O’Neale celebrated his birthday alongside Shemar Moore at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach on June 7.

Plus, Alyssa Milano celebrated her book, Hope, at BookCon2019 on May 30.



