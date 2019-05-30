How sweet it is to be a celeb!



Sutton Foster taught Cookie Monster that LACTAID® is real milk while on the set of an upcoming video.

Michael Simon

Also on the sweet front, Jennie Garth celebrated Kinder Joy’s second birthday and partnership with The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit that brings joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays.

Michael Simon

And Maria Menounos stopped by the American Express Gold Card Lounge at EEEEEATSCON LA Festival, where she enjoyed a complimentary Levain Cookie.

Emily Schindler/The Infatuation

Rumer Willis and Kendrick Sampson found themselves in a festival-like setting as well, visiting WE RISE, a pop-up immersive experience in the L.A.’s Downtown Arts District, on May 23.

WE RISE

She doesn't have the blues! Tamera Mowry teamed up with Blue Bunny Ice Cream to help make boring, everyday tasks like laundry and housecleaning more fun. To prove her point, the Sister, Sister alum even swam in a sea of sponges at Blue Bunny’s New York City headquarters on May 16.

Diane Bondareff/Invision for Blue Bunny/AP Images

In more food and drink news, Marcus Samuelsson, Chef Mashama Bailey, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Emma Bengtsson and Herb Karlitz kicked off Harlem Eat Up with the Luminary Award dinner at Ginny’s Supper Club in New York City on May 16.

Harlem Eat Up!

Glee alum Chord Overstreet hosted Wheatley Vodka’s inaugural cocktail competition, Proof, at Wolf & Crane Bar in Los Angeles on May 22.

And Justin Combs looks to be following in his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs', entrepreneurial footsteps. On May 20, he helped his dad by launching the new CÎROC Summer Watermelon, hosting a private event for a few of his closest friends, including Catfish star Nev Schulman, at the swanky Embassy Row Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Blue Flame

Peace out! Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, did some shopping for their son, Revel James Makai, during the Jetblack summer shopping spree on May 14.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jetblack

Also getting her shopping on in mid-May, Sabrina Carpenter chilled outside Fred Segal on Sunset in Los Angeles.

Ka-ching! Drew Barrymore chatted about her FLOWER brands at an American Express x WeWork Business Platinum event in New York City on May 15.

Whitnee Shulman

Out in Los Angeles, Mindy Kaling held court in a Q&A session during Amazon Studios’ special advanced screening of Late Night, presented by Cinespia, at the Pacific Design Center on May 29.

Lexus Gallegos

Maxwell celebrated his birthday a few days early, partying at The Fleur Room atop Moxy Chelsea in New York City on May 17. His crew, which included Angela Simmons and Amber Ridinger, posted up under the room's iconic disco ball and sipped on Remy Martin cocktails.

Matteo Prandoni

Another birthday boy, Rob Gronkowski, rang in the big 3-0 at the Commonwealth Bar and Lounge at MGM Springfield in Massachusetts on May 18.

MGM Springfield

Melissa Joan Hart enjoyed a relaxing getaway with her husband, Mark Wilkerson, at Hotel Healdsburg in Northern California’s Wine Country in mid-May. The lovebirds cozied up at the hotel's spa and also dined at its restaurant, Charlie Palmer's Dry Creek Kitchen.

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin went for a more raucous vacay, enjoying Marshmello’s set at KAOS Dayclub in Las Vegas on May 25, enjoying the show from a VIP table with friends Chandler Parsons and Frankie Delgado.

Tony Tran

Wiz Khalifa was in Sin City, too! He was joined by friends in the private dining room of STK Las Vegas in The Cosmopolitan on May 25, enjoying the short rib and jalapeño cheddar grits before his crew left the restaurant at 10 p.m.

Ooh la la! Rocking a tee with a creative take on the French flag, Serena Williams stepped out of the Peninsula Paris on May 29, where she was staying while competing in Roland Garros, France’s major international tennis tournament that’s also known as the French Open.

The Peninsula Paris

Speaking of sports, Jamie Foxx met up with friends to watch the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors at the h.wood Group's upscale sports lounge, 40 Love, in West Hollywood on May 19. While at the lounge, the actor signed the hot spot’s infamous wall, where his signature is now on view alongside other signatures from celebs like Odell Beckham Jr., Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan.

Also in WeHo were Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp and Ali Levine, who posed for a picture at the Powerful-U Influencer event at Harriet’s Rooftop at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on May 19.

Kelly K PR

Jimmy Kimmel, Ike Barinholtz and Will Ferrell celebrated with Johnnie Walker at a private after-party for ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons event at Los Angeles’ Wheelhouse on May 22.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker

Vroom vroom! Al Pacino signed an Electra Meccanica’s SOLO Vehicle at the American Icon Awards in Beverly Hills on May 19.

Michael Simon

Across the country, Chanel Iman celebrated the rollout of tap-to-pay cards that will be coming to Big Apple turnstiles at the Visa Tap Room, presented with Chase, in New York City.

Michael Simon

Plenty of singers hit the stage recently. Judith Hill performed during Renaissance Hotels’ 8th Annual Global Day of Discovery, which celebrated the brand’s new era and Discover This Way campaign in NYC’s Harlem neighborhood on May 16.

Renaissance Hotels

Hitting the stage as well was Tony, GRAMMY and Olivier Award-winning singer and actress Patti LuPone, who performed with the New York Philharmonic at NYC’s Lincoln Center on May 16 for the company’s annual Spring Gala.

New York Philharmonic

Gavin DeGraw belted out his hits at Rockefeller Center for Side by Side: A Celebration of Service, created by Northwell Health, a two-part event honoring service members that was the official pinnacle event of NYC Fleet Week 2019 over Memorial Day Weekend.

Northwell Health

Down Interstate 95, Justin Moore and Sam Elliott bonded while filming the 30th Annual National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., which was broadcast on PBS on May 26.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.

And Gibson Look-wearing beauty-and-lifestyle influencer Adaleta Avdic and her friend, Ashley Farrar, hung out with Hunter Hayes backstage ahead of his concert at the Rialto Theatre in Tuscon, Arizona, on May 21.

Kelly K PR

Getting all done up in a very different way was Luka Sabbat, who is unveiling his second campaign with PacSun, which he shot around iconic spaces in Tokyo, Japan, for a collection that will debut in June. "The style here is so perfect. Everyone dresses so sick. Even the people that don’t know about clothing and style understand proportion which is why everyone in Japan has the best style," the actor said.

PacSun

Meanwhile, Wilhelmina plus-size model Ayesha Perry-Iqbal bared all after having her body painted while shooting the U.K. Channel 4 show she hosts, Naked Beach, in England, and Sham Ibrahim stopped by NBC's Desert Living Show in Palm Springs, California, on May 29, where he gifted host Bryan Gallo with his very own pop art portrait.

-

Plus, former Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes rocked Endless Summer at the launch of the Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze at Eveleigh in Los Angeles on May 15.

Rick Starick



For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Miley Cyrus Attends Jon Bon Jovi’s Wine Launch in LA & More!

Star Sightings: Ciara Stuns in NYC, Pharrell Williams Kicks Off Something in the Water Festival & More!

Star Sightings: Lea Michele and Eva Longoria Hang in Beverly Hills, Ben Affleck Spotted in Las Vegas & More!