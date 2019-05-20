Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s big day is almost here!

The Vanderpump Rules stars will tie the knot in Brittany’s home state of Kentucky on June 29, and the pair tells ET just about everything is in order.

"Everything is going really well," Brittany gushes at the 4th Annual World Dog Day celebration in West Hollywood. "We're just waiting for all of our RSVPs to come back in and then we're gonna start the seating charts. That's like one of the hardest things. And then after that, we're pretty much golden."

There are a few details left to iron out, like what the couple’s Pump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval’s, place is in the bridal party after his and Jax’s heated argument at the season seven reunion taping. At one point, Jax stormed off the reunion set and proclaimed that Tom was no longer his best man.

"We’ll talk about it," Jax says. "We’re gonna talk about it. Of course, he’s in my wedding, he’s one of my best friends. I love him to death."

"He’s definitely in the bridal party," Brittany clarifies, though neither she nor Jax would say if he was still the best man.

Another thing the couple has to figure out is their married name. Jax’s name isn’t actually on the wedding invites. Well, at least not his stage name. Instead, Jax’s legal name, Jason Cauchi, is included on the Beauty and the Beast-themed invitations. The couple tells ET they’ll likely go by Jax’s legal moniker after the wedding, in part to honor to his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

“It’ll be our family name,” Jax says. “Our -- for sure -- our kids will have my last name.”

Jax and Brittany plan to pay tribute to Ronald, who died in December 2017 after a battle with cancer, at their June nuptials by leaving an open seat at the ceremony and reception. Jax’s mom, Marie Cauchi, likely won’t attend the wedding, though. She and Jax had a falling out after his father’s death, with Jax accusing her of keeping the truth about how sick Ronald was from him.

Jax and Brittany’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, also won’t be there for the vows, though they were never invited in the first place. Jax and James nearly came to blows at the season seven reunion, shutting down any lingering chance of an invite. Still, Jax and Brittany admit they feel bad about how they treated James and Raquel at the taping.

"I apologized," Jax shares. "You know, you get into these reunions, you haven't seen any of these people in a long time, you got pent up aggression or whatever, and sometimes you say things you don't mean or you say things you do mean, but it was taken a little bit out of context. I apologized. It is what it is."

The blow-up came after host Andy Cohen brought up a tweet James sent, which seemed to suggest Jax should "get over" his father's death.

"Anytime anybody mentions my father, good or bad, I get emotional and I see red," he adds. "So, that's just gonna be like that for a while, even if you're my friend or if you're my enemy, it's just gonna be that way. I don't have any, you know, else really to say about that."

Jax and James' argument turned into a war of words about each other's significant other, with Jax calling Raquel "dumb" and James calling Brittany and her family "hillbillies."

"I'm not gonna let him affect me as much as I did," Brittany admits. "We'll say that. I am mad about that. I'm mad that I let him get under my skin, because I normally can keep my cool and keep my calm."

"Whenever you talk about my family, my claws come out!" she continues. "That's when the redneck does come out. I don't even care."

The two couples saw each other for the first time since the reunion at World Dog Day on Saturday, May 18. The event, organized by their Vanderpump Rules boss, Lisa Vanderpump, aims to raise awareness about ending the dog meat trade in Asia.

"We can act like adults," Brittany promises with a laugh. "Might not have looked like it at the reunion, but we can, I swear."

Part three of the Vanderpump Rules season seven reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch the Moment Jax Taylor Nearly Attacked James Kennedy (Exclusive)

'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Says He Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Promise Tears & Wild Drama in 'Insane' 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion (Exclusive)