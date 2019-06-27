Chrissy Teigen is praising her daughter!

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 33-year-old model at the premiere of her new show, Bring the Funny, and she couldn't help but gush over one of the funniest members in her family, 3-year-old Luna.

"Luna has amazing timing," she said of the tot. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

As for the funniest thing Luna has done as of late, Teigen pointed to her daughter's conversations with John Legend, with whom Teigen also shares 1-year-old Miles.

"She's constantly debating and John loves that 'cause he talks to her as if she's like a counterpart. I mean it's amazing," Teigen shared. "... Every day there's something... If I say something silly, she'll be like, 'Oh my God, you're such a goose.' I'm like, 'Where did you get that?'"

"It's just everything she reads, she holds onto forever," Teigen continued. "We always tell her to tell us a scary story and she just, like, gets up and she's like, 'Once upon a time,' and it's so dramatic, the readings of it... Maybe we're just dorky parents, but we think everything's funny."

When it comes to Teigen's own much-discussed hilarious personality, she gushed over Legend being her "number one fan" and "a very big supporter." Despite that, Teigen said she's unlikely to ever get into comedy professionally, though she has great respect for those who do, especially the people that will soon be seen on Bring the Funny.

"Even when it comes to acting or anything I think it's just really daunting, which is why I love doing something like this because I have such an immense respect for them," she said of the contestants on the NBC series, which she's set to judge alongside Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy. "The fact that they get on that stage in the first place I think is so incredible and the balls that goes into that is... insane."

"I personally could not do it, but that's why I appreciate it so much," she added. "... When you're good at it, you make it look easy and it's fascinating to me."

In addition to Bring the Funny, Teigen is also set to star in another series, Chrissy's Court, on which she'll be joined by her mom, Vilailuck Teigen.

"I am so excited. I think I'm going to be pretty tough," she said of judging things in small claims court. "... It's just dumb little cases, like, the petty stuff. That's what I think is going to be the funniest about it, is how like miniscule and silly the cases are. So we're gonna have so much fun with it and my mom's a part of the show and I can't wait."

Bring the Funny debuts July 9 on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Makes Her Son Miles Laugh (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Has Strong Opinions About Being Called 'Cute'

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Hilariously Negotiate Over Candy and It's Adorable

Related Gallery