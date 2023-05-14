Happy Mother's Day! Check Out Recipes by Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs for a Perfect Brunch
Celebrating Mother's Day tends to be filled with food and fun. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Lauren Conrad, ET has found some fun recipes from your favorite celebrity moms to try out on this special day.
DRINK
Gwyneth Paltrow's spiked strawberry lemonade is sure to be a hit with Mom and will be an easy start of the day for the chef! Just blend strawberries, and combine the puree with vodka, lemon juice and sparkling water. Simply leave out the vodka for an equally delicious, alcohol-free version.
Get the recipe HERE.
APPETIZER
While your finishing the final preparations on the main event, treat Mom to some sriracha deviled eggs from Rachael Ray. The drop of spice is sure to wake up Mom's taste buds for the rest of the meal.
Get the recipe HERE.
SWEET
Chrissy Teigen's challah French with strawberry sour cream swirl will delight Mom thanks to its fluffy texture and sweet accents. As a bonus, the strawberry flavor will pair perfectly with the cocktail she's sipping.
Get the recipe HERE.
SALTY
For the savory addition to the plate, try making Sarah Michelle Gellar's nest eggs. Made with potatoes, sausage, cheese and eggs, the crispy, muffin-shaped snack is sure to become a family favorite.
Get the recipe HERE.
ON THE SIDE
Complete the main meal with Lauren Conrad's coco citrus salad. Made with your favorite citrus fruit, coconut pieces, mint and honey, the light and airy treat will complement everything else on the plate.
Get the recipe HERE.
DESSERT
After the fruit-filled meal, end things on a chocolate note by making Kris Jenner's brownie recipe. The decadent dessert calls for chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate to get a perfect, rich flavor.
Get the full recipe HERE.
