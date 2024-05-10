Run, don't walk, to snag these athleticwear deals.
Spring is in full swing, offering ample reasons to get outside. That means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe revamp. Luckily for athleisure lovers, Athleta just announced a bunch of new Mother's Day markdowns, offering up to 60% off right now. One of our favorite brands for women on the move, Athleta is overflowing with major deals on some of its popular styles.
Shop the Athleta Mother's Day Sale
Now through May 13, you can save up to 60% on activewear, including yoga pants, swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops and more. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to lightweight jackets and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work and travel.
Gym-goers are going to love the sports bras and workout shorts designed for all different types of exercise. There's also a ton of pants for daily wear, but time is ticking. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop from the Athleta sale.
Salutation Stash High Rise Cinch 7/8 Tight
These spring-ready green leggings have a cute scrunch detail.
Transcend Dress
This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit.
Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants
An Athleta fan-favorite, these pants feature a rib knit waistband and side panels for superior mobility and comfort.
Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
From yoga to studio practice, save on a tank made from chafe-free seamless fabric that stretches with every move.
Aurora Seamless 7" Short
These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.
Salutation Stash Tight
These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.
Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Pair this jumpsuit with your favorite jean jacket for a comfortable and cute look this spring. There are even secure zip pockets to store your essentials.
Essential Tank
An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.
Essential Tee
From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.
RELATED CONTENT: