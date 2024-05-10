Shop
Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Athleta's Best Workout Essentials This Mother's Day Weekend

Athleta Warehouse Sale
Athleta
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:22 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Run, don't walk, to snag these athleticwear deals.

Spring is in full swing, offering ample reasons to get outside. That means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe revamp. Luckily for athleisure lovers, Athleta just announced a bunch of new Mother's Day markdowns, offering up to 60% off right now. One of our favorite brands for women on the move, Athleta is overflowing with major deals on some of its popular styles. 

Shop the Athleta Mother's Day Sale

Now through May 13, you can save up to 60% on activewear, including yoga pants, swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops and more. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to lightweight jackets and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work and travel.

Gym-goers are going to love the sports bras and workout shorts designed for all different types of exercise. There's also a ton of pants for daily wear, but time is ticking. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop from the Athleta sale.

Salutation Stash High Rise Cinch 7/8 Tight

Salutation Stash High Rise Cinch 7/8 Tight
Athleta

Salutation Stash High Rise Cinch 7/8 Tight

These spring-ready green leggings have a cute scrunch detail.

$119 $83

Shop Now

Transcend Dress

Transcend Dress
Athleta

Transcend Dress

This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit.

$115 $81

Shop Now

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants
Athleta

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants

An Athleta fan-favorite, these pants feature a rib knit waistband and side panels for superior mobility and comfort.

$99 $69

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
Athleta

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

From yoga to studio practice, save on a tank made from chafe-free seamless fabric that stretches with every move.

$44 $31

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

Aurora Seamless 7" Short
Athleta

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.

$69 $48

Shop Now

Salutation Stash Tight

Salutation Stash Tight
Athleta

Salutation Stash Tight

These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.

$109 $65

Shop Now

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Athleta

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Pair this jumpsuit with your favorite jean jacket for a comfortable and cute look this spring. There are even secure zip pockets to store your essentials.

$139 $97

Shop Now

Essential Tank

Essential Tank
Athleta

Essential Tank

An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Essential Tee

Essential Tee
Athleta

Essential Tee

From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.

$45 $17

Shop Now

