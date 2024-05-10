Spring is in full swing, offering ample reasons to get outside. That means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe revamp. Luckily for athleisure lovers, Athleta just announced a bunch of new Mother's Day markdowns, offering up to 60% off right now. One of our favorite brands for women on the move, Athleta is overflowing with major deals on some of its popular styles.

Shop the Athleta Mother's Day Sale

Now through May 13, you can save up to 60% on activewear, including yoga pants, swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops and more. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to lightweight jackets and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work and travel.

Gym-goers are going to love the sports bras and workout shorts designed for all different types of exercise. There's also a ton of pants for daily wear, but time is ticking. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop from the Athleta sale.

Transcend Dress Athleta Transcend Dress This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit. $115 $81 Shop Now

Salutation Stash Tight Athleta Salutation Stash Tight These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure. $109 $65 Shop Now

Essential Tank Athleta Essential Tank An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility. $35 $25 Shop Now

Essential Tee Athleta Essential Tee From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long. $45 $17 Shop Now

