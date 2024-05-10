Shop
The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon: Shop One-Day Delivery Picks for Mom

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:27 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Amazon is saving Mother's Day with these thoughtful gifts that will still arrive in time.

We are in the final days of finding Mom that perfect Mother's Day present with only two days left until the big day on Sunday, May 12. If the holiday snuck up on you and you're without anything to gift that special lady in your life, the good news is you still have some options.

Online retailer Amazon has a huge selection of great Mother's Day gifts that can still arrive in time using the one-day delivery feature. Even though we are in crunch time — after all she's done for you — the mom, grandma, mother-in-law or aunt in your life deserves the best. 

Shop Amazon Mother's Day Gifts

Amazon is the one-stop shop for Mother's Day in a pinch with a huge selection of amazing products for all kinds of moms, whether she loves to cook, work out, read or spend her time on other hobbies. While not all the site's products are still available, many of best gifts this year can still arrive on her doorstep just in time. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate. 

We found highly-rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 12. From skincare to self-care and new shoes to kitchen essentials, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts below on Mother's Day.

Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

She will love Laneige's highly coveted lip mask which can help soften lips overnight. 

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another that has a plunger to press the coffee grounds down. 

Amazon E-Gift Card

Amazon E-Gift Card
Amazon

Amazon E-Gift Card

Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card which will be emailed directly to her inbox.

$25 and Up

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. Made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric, they are ideal for any activity. We are certain an active mom can make use of these leggings again and again. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set
Amazon

Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Gift Set

There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.  

Bala Bangles

Bala Bangles
Amazon

Bala Bangles

Whether she's into yoga, Pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to her wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$55 $52

With Coupon

Shop Now

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Edging Casting Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The smooth enamel finish of this Dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. Beyond being highly rated and functional, it's extremely cute with a light pink hue. 

$68 $64

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Kendra Scott Nola Pendant Necklace

Kendra Scott Nola Pendant Necklace
Amazon

Kendra Scott Nola Pendant Necklace

Any mom will absolutely adore this small pendant necklace — perfect for daily wear.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Help her achieve brighter skin by gifting this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

If she's been searching for a way to make meal prep easier, gift her this dual air fryer that comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can save the time and temperature of any preset.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

She can give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun, the Theragun Mini.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader.

$150 $115

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal

For the mom who's the ultimate fashionista, treat her to these adorable block-heel sandals. The thin foam cushion and adjustable leather strap and buckle that come with this sandal make them comfortable in addition to stylish.  

$130 $91

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.

Yinuo Candle Store Scented Candles Gifts Set

Yinuo Candle Store Scented Candles Gifts Set
Amazon

Yinuo Candle Store Scented Candles Gifts Set

This set of soy scented candles does double gift duty—each candle comes in a reusable container with a lid. 

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

