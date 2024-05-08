Where are you going this summer? More importantly, what are you carrying?
It’s the time of year to plan vacations and get out of town. But if your luggage has seen better days, don’t risk a luggage catastrophe — gear up with something new. If you’re looking for a new carry-on suitcase, something bigger or even a weekend getaway bag, why not get one on sale? With Memorial Day sales starting early, we found 10 stores to shop for discounted luggage right now. Shop Samsonite, Calpak, Monos and more.
If your budget allows for something affordable or more high-end, the gamut of price ranges is here, from Amazon to Tumi. Good luggage can make all the difference in making your stashed belongings easily accessible and organized, not to mention comfort when carrying.
Many fantastic travel accessory deals are happening right now, so plan ahead and pack later. Don’t forget to add some organization travel cubes and a sweet new baggage tag to travel in functional style. Your future jet-lagged self will thank you later.
Shop the Samsonite Luggage Sale
Since 1941, Samsonite has been a well-known legacy brand that many customers swear by. They have luggage sets up to 50% off now, so a very hot deal.
Monos is a mid-price range luggage brand with stylish, sleek suitcases and travel gear. Score up to 15% off right now.
Besides the wallet-friendly pricing at Amazon, the retailer also offers great deals on travel accessories like packing cube sets.
Shop the Mark & Graham Luggage Sale
Mark & Graham offers eclectic and stylish goods, and their luggage selection is no exception. Shop now for prices up to 50% off. They also have adorable jewelry cases, zipper pouches and cosmetic travel cases.
Tumi is a premium luggage company that offers quality materials like ballistic nylon and recycled polycarbonate for years of use. Shop now for up to 30% off. Don't miss the discounted duffels, backpacks and totes for everyday commuting and weekend travel.
Shop the American Tourister Sale
American Tourister's accessible, stylish luggage is up to 50% off right now.
Calpak luggage has some very fun prints and patterns like marble-look and leopard styles on sale right now up to 50% off.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals
Nordstrom Rack is always a great store for deals and their luggage sale is deeply discounted from original pricing.
Another legacy brand, Antler luggage has hard and soft options in stunning color selections for all of your travel needs. Get up to 50% off right now on their premium suitcases and duffel bags.
Calpak Evry Starter Bundle
This well-rated bundle includes everything you need for a fresh start in luggage: one carry-on, one large check-in suitcase, a five-piece packing cube set, and a luggage tag. One and done! Available in a few sleek hues, it's also a great deal.
Calpak Astyll 2-Piece Luggage Set
This two-piece luggage set has a carry-on and a larger suitcase. Offered in this lovely marble print, it has TSA-approved locks, an expandable design and a polycarbonate shell for durability.
Monos Carry-On
The popular Monos carry-on has a polycarbonate shell and is dent-resistant, impact-friendly and virtually unbreakable, according to the brand.
Amazon Taygeer Travel Backpack for Women
As airlines get increasingly restrictive about luggage sizes, frequent travelers are opting to bring just under-seat bags for shorter vacations. This one from Taygeer gets a lot of love for how much it stashes.
Tumi Just In Case Backpack
This lightweight backpack folds flat to be completely packable or use it for your personal item. Either way, you'll be organized in style with so many pockets and easy-to-carry design.
Tumi International Expandable Four-Wheeled Carry-On
Stand out from the crowd with this chic carry-on. It's got a built in USB-C charging port, integrated TSA lock and more premium features that make it worth the price tag.
Antler Bamburgh Carry-On Duffel in Navy
If you're a packing minimalist, this lockable carry-on has lightweight but durable fabric and six interior pockets to keep you organized. It would also make a plum Father's Day gift.
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case
Keeping jewelry together and organized is a smart travel tip. This jewelry travel case comes in many options including monogrammed. This is also a great gift option for your favorite traveler.
American Tourister Star Wars R2D2 Carry-On
May Fourth may have just passed but a perfect travel companion for Star Wars lovers is this smart carry-on. It's also a great deal at 30% off.
Mark & Graham Raffia Luggage Tag
Get a custom-printed monogram travel tag on discount. How summery!
