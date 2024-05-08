It’s the time of year to plan vacations and get out of town. But if your luggage has seen better days, don’t risk a luggage catastrophe — gear up with something new. If you’re looking for a new carry-on suitcase, something bigger or even a weekend getaway bag, why not get one on sale? With Memorial Day sales starting early, we found 10 stores to shop for discounted luggage right now. Shop Samsonite, Calpak, Monos and more.

If your budget allows for something affordable or more high-end, the gamut of price ranges is here, from Amazon to Tumi. Good luggage can make all the difference in making your stashed belongings easily accessible and organized, not to mention comfort when carrying.

Many fantastic travel accessory deals are happening right now, so plan ahead and pack later. Don’t forget to add some organization travel cubes and a sweet new baggage tag to travel in functional style. Your future jet-lagged self will thank you later.

Shop the Samsonite Luggage Sale

Since 1941, Samsonite has been a well-known legacy brand that many customers swear by. They have luggage sets up to 50% off now, so a very hot deal.

Shop the Monos Luggage Sale

Monos is a mid-price range luggage brand with stylish, sleek suitcases and travel gear. Score up to 15% off right now.

Shop Amazon Luggage Sales

Besides the wallet-friendly pricing at Amazon, the retailer also offers great deals on travel accessories like packing cube sets.

Shop the Mark & Graham Luggage Sale

Mark & Graham offers eclectic and stylish goods, and their luggage selection is no exception. Shop now for prices up to 50% off. They also have adorable jewelry cases, zipper pouches and cosmetic travel cases.

Shop the Tumi Luggage Sale

Tumi is a premium luggage company that offers quality materials like ballistic nylon and recycled polycarbonate for years of use. Shop now for up to 30% off. Don't miss the discounted duffels, backpacks and totes for everyday commuting and weekend travel.

Shop the American Tourister Sale

American Tourister's accessible, stylish luggage is up to 50% off right now.

Shop the Calpak Luggage Sale

Calpak luggage has some very fun prints and patterns like marble-look and leopard styles on sale right now up to 50% off.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals

Nordstrom Rack is always a great store for deals and their luggage sale is deeply discounted from original pricing.

Shop the Antler Luggage Sale

Another legacy brand, Antler luggage has hard and soft options in stunning color selections for all of your travel needs. Get up to 50% off right now on their premium suitcases and duffel bags.

Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Calpak Calpak Evry Starter Bundle This well-rated bundle includes everything you need for a fresh start in luggage: one carry-on, one large check-in suitcase, a five-piece packing cube set, and a luggage tag. One and done! Available in a few sleek hues, it's also a great deal. $545 $299 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On The popular Monos carry-on has a polycarbonate shell and is dent-resistant, impact-friendly and virtually unbreakable, according to the brand. $255 $217 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: