Apt2B has launched its Memorial Day furniture sale with sitewide savings for every room of your home.
As Memorial Day swiftly approaches, furniture sales are starting to heat up with ample reasons to refresh your space for the upcoming season. Although the holiday isn’t until May 27, Apt2B is getting the party started with a massive Memorial Day sale and the savings are epic. Whether you’re revamping the entire living room this summer or just looking for some finishing touches, Apt2B has you covered.
Now through Friday, May 31, the Apt2B Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off furniture and decor sitewide. Plus, free delivery is included with your order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable.
Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. From best-selling sofas to bar carts and nightstands, the Memorial Day 2024 furniture deals at Apt2B include modern pieces for every room of your home.
Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, Memorial Day is traditionally one of the best times of the year to splurge on big-ticket items like sectionals, platform beds and credenzas. Below, save big on a new sleeper sofa, dining room set, ottoman and more with the best Apt2B Memorial Deal furniture deals available right now.
Best Apt2B Memorial Day Furniture Deals
Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa
This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end.
Aiken Platform Bed
This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.
Pasadena Sideboard
Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.
Aiken Dining Bundle
If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs.
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.
Monroe Ottoman
Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel.
Aiken Nightstand
The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage.
Anders Leather Ottoman
The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs.
Carson Chair
Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
