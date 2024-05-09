There's nothing like a siesta on a hot summer day — in one of Hill House Home's new nap dresses.
Nothing is getting us more excited for summer than Hill House Home's new summer clothing drop. The brand behind the viral nap dress has tons of festive prints and styles to celebrate the new season out now. Catch us going to the beach and chilling on the patio in our new Hill House Home summer styles.
In case you missed it, a nap dress is a dress that's so comfortable you could actually, well, nap in it. The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many, and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a summer soiree.
Hill House Home's new size-inclusive summer drop features variations of the nap dress and so much more.
Below, our top summer styles from Hill House Home, from nap dresses to numbers you can wear to an upcoming summer party. Also find accessories and pieces for kids in this new drop.
The Margot Mini Dress
Check out the adorable bows and butterflies on this summer print.
The Ellie Nap Dress
This vine print is ready for summer.
The Charlotte Nap Dress
Embrace a nautical feel with this navy stripe print.
The Seraphina Mini Nap Dress
This lily of the valley print is South of France-inspired.
The Elise Nap Dress
This watercolor vine print looks divine on this tiered nap dress.
The Matilda Mini Dress
This linen-inspired pattern includes lily of the valley, bows, wisteria, butterflies and nautical-inspired H letters.
The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress
This basketweave vine print is perfect for this cute pleated skirt dress.
The Cosette Dress
This unique cotton broderie Hill House Home dress has a babydoll style and bell sleeves.
The Elise Nap Dress
This tiered dress shines in an organza dot print.
The Marguerite Nap Dress
Go for the off-the-shoulder look in this nap dress in a basketweave vine print.