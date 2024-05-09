Shop
Style

The Hill House Home Summer 2024 Collection Is Here: Shop New Nap Dresses and More Must-Have Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home summer collection
Hill House Home
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:02 AM PDT, May 9, 2024

There's nothing like a siesta on a hot summer day — in one of Hill House Home's new nap dresses.

Nothing is getting us more excited for summer than Hill House Home's new summer clothing drop. The brand behind the viral nap dress has tons of festive prints and styles to celebrate the new season out now. Catch us going to the beach and chilling on the patio in our new Hill House Home summer styles.

In case you missed it, a nap dress is a dress that's so comfortable you could actually, well, nap in it. The Hill House Home nap dress has your back and your front — the style is so supportive that it doesn't require a bra for many, and so versatile you could wear it from your afternoon snooze to a summer soiree.

Hill House Home's new size-inclusive summer drop features variations of the nap dress and so much more.

Shop All Hill House Home Summer Arrivals

Below, our top summer styles from Hill House Home, from nap dresses to numbers you can wear to an upcoming summer party. Also find accessories and pieces for kids in this new drop.

The Margot Mini Dress

The Margot Mini Dress
Hill House Home

The Margot Mini Dress

Check out the adorable bows and butterflies on this summer print.

The Ellie Nap Dress

The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ellie Nap Dress

This vine print is ready for summer.

The Charlotte Nap Dress

The Charlotte Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Charlotte Nap Dress

Embrace a nautical feel with this navy stripe print.

The Seraphina Mini Nap Dress

The Seraphina Mini Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Seraphina Mini Nap Dress

This lily of the valley print is South of France-inspired.

The Elise Nap Dress

The Elise Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Elise Nap Dress

This watercolor vine print looks divine on this tiered nap dress.

The Matilda Mini Dress

The Matilda Mini Dress
Hill House Home

The Matilda Mini Dress

This linen-inspired pattern includes lily of the valley, bows, wisteria, butterflies and nautical-inspired H letters.

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress

This basketweave vine print is perfect for this cute pleated skirt dress.

The Cosette Dress

The Cosette Dress
Hill House Home

The Cosette Dress

This unique cotton broderie Hill House Home dress has a babydoll style and bell sleeves. 

The Elise Nap Dress

The Elise Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Elise Nap Dress

This tiered dress shines in an organza dot print.

The Marguerite Nap Dress

The Marguerite Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Marguerite Nap Dress

Go for the off-the-shoulder look in this nap dress in a basketweave vine print.

RELATED CONTENT:

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

Style

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

The Hill House Home Spring Clothing Collection Is Here

Style

The Hill House Home Spring Clothing Collection Is Here

The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 for the Class of 2024

Style

The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 for the Class of 2024

Get Hooked on the Crochet Trend With These Summer Fashion Finds

Style

Get Hooked on the Crochet Trend With These Summer Fashion Finds

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

Style

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

Be the Belle of the Ball in These Prom Dresses You Can Shop Online

Style

Be the Belle of the Ball in These Prom Dresses You Can Shop Online

Tags:

Latest News