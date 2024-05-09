Shop
The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Right Now — Save Up to 34% on Coffee Makers Starting at $59

Keurig Coffee Maker
Keurig
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 8:56 AM PDT, May 9, 2024

Shop the best deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon to get your java fix for less.

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room.

It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's most popular models are on sale. With Memorial Day 2024 just a couple weekends away on May 27, you can now save up to 34% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon to give your summer days a little extra boost of energy.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. We love the Keurig K-Mini, which is now on sale for 25% off. At less than five inches wide, this coffee maker can fit pretty much anywhere in your kitchen. Just add a cup's worth of fresh water and brew a cup of your favorite coffee in a matter of seconds. The small but might coffee machine delivers consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or spring cleaning has you reassessing your kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals available at Amazon today.

Best Keurig Deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.

$90 $59

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus. 

$110 $89

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

On sale for 47% off, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $140

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $139

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $130

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $140

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

