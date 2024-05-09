Shop the best deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon to get your java fix for less.
For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room.
It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's most popular models are on sale. With Memorial Day 2024 just a couple weekends away on May 27, you can now save up to 34% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon to give your summer days a little extra boost of energy.
Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. We love the Keurig K-Mini, which is now on sale for 25% off. At less than five inches wide, this coffee maker can fit pretty much anywhere in your kitchen. Just add a cup's worth of fresh water and brew a cup of your favorite coffee in a matter of seconds. The small but might coffee machine delivers consistent results every time.
Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or spring cleaning has you reassessing your kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals available at Amazon today.
Best Keurig Deals
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
On sale for 47% off, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
