Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Her Mini-Me as She Reads Her Guide to Making Ranch Dressing
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 'Wonderful' New Life Wit…
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves and Cast Break Down Fight S…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Abby Lee Miller Shares Health Update as She Gears Up for Reality…
Riley Keough Reacts to Continuing Elvis Presley's Legacy in 'Dai…
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reportedly Battli…
Jason Ritter's Tearful Confession About Melanie Lynskey Leaves D…
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Scandoval and Her Son Oliver's Invol…
Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Lawsuit
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
'RHOBH’s Erika Jayne on Former Cast’s Return and New Housewife R…
Jeremy Renner Explains How Daughter Ava 'Healed' Him After Snowp…
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'ABCDEFU' and Changes Lyrics to Seemingly …
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Says Everyone Comes for Her on 'Dramatic' …
Jonathan Majors Arrest: What's Next for MCU Star as He Faces Pot…
A chef in the making! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 6-year-old daughter, Luna, is following in her cookbook author mom's famous footsteps.
Teigen shared a precious video of the little girl reading off her original work -- a guide to making ranch dressing -- which she wrote and illustrated in school.
"Luna had to write a how-to book in school! if this ain’t my daughter!!!" Teigen, 37, captioned the clip.
Legend, 44, commented on the post, saying he was "so proud!" and Teigen also added in the comments section, "I’m so proud I have instilled in her the knowledge that the only ranch is buttermilk ranch."
Teigen is the author of three cookbooks and has her own recipes, bakeware, and more through her company, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.
In the clip, Luna reads her original work aloud for her grandma, Pepper, and her 3-month-old baby sister, Esti.
On Friday, Legend appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, talking about how Luna and son Miles, 4, have adapted to being older siblings.
"They're doing so well, honestly, I was a little worried. I feel like when she was still inside Chrissy, they were a bit jealous that Mom was bringing a new baby into the world, but once she came out, they just snapped into place," he shared of his older children. "They were trying to be really good siblings. They were excited when she came home. It just brought more energy and joy to the house."
In fact, Luna and Miles are so into being older siblings that sometimes it becomes a competition for them.
"They're competitive sometimes, though," Legend admitted. "Sometimes they compete over who's going to be the best big sibling. Like, who gets to hold her more."
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Crazy Coincidence Behind New Baby Name Esti
Chrissy Teigen on the Ways Her Children Take After Her and John Legend
John Legend Shares Sex Advice for Parents, Talks QAnon Conspiracies