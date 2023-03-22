Good genes! Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, whom she shares with husband John Legend, may look like spitting images of their parents, but that’s not the only way the kids take after the model and the singer.

"Honestly, me and Luna are like two peas in a pod. We love the same things. Luna loves being pampered. She loves getting her nails done and she loves sitting with my glam people. She thinks she's like a big kid, so she just moseys on in and sits down. It’s just so cute," Teigen tells ET.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Other qualities the mother-daughter duo share: "She loves being the one that is the first to raise her hand for everything. She's the first to volunteer for everything. She loves crafts, and she loves creating things. She loves cooking. She loves to be sarcastic and joke. … She’s just so personable and friendly and kind," the cookbook author notes.

As for how the 12-time GRAMMY-winning songwriter and their son relate to one another: "So much of Miles is John. ... He's such a little love bug. He loves kissing. He loves affection. He’ll just look up at you with like puppy eyes. He's exactly John," she shares.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

And the two siblings are similar in that they can’t get enough of their baby sister, Esti.

"Luna and Miles love her. They adore her so much. ... Seeing them as a big brother and sister, it's next level," Teigen notes.

Before welcoming Esti to their family, the 37-year-old took steps to protect her newborn daughter through her partnership with Cord Blood Registry.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Banking newborn stem cell and tissue with CBR allows my family to take advantage of future discoveries that could benefit their health. … Since CBR is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world and the most recommended by OB/GYNs, I trust them to keep my children’s newborn stem cells viable, should we ever need to use them," she explains.

Teigen also hopes to look after her children by being there for them, while also letting them make mistakes.



"When it comes to finding a balance, it’s wanting to protect them, but also wanting them to build strong and healthy immune systems and character. They go to school now, so there's not a ton we can do to protect them from afar. … But you just let them know that you're here for them always," Teigen says.

"The biggest thing for kids is it's not necessarily the pain of what they felt when they fell off the couch, it's that they want to know that you're going to run and grab that ice pack for them and be there for them," she adds. "That's proven time and time again in my house all the time."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shares How Luna and Miles Feel About Getting a New Sibling (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 'Wonderful' New Life With Baby No. 3 (Source)

Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Look Inside Life With Three Kids