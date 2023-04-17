Chrissy Teigen is showing some love to her postpartum body. The 37-year-old model mama posted a sweet bath time photo holding her "perfect" 3-month-old baby, Esti, on Sunday, putting her own curves on display.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !" Teigen captioned the snap, in which she and Esti gaze lovingly at each other in the tub.

This is hardly the first time that Teigen has kept it real about life after giving birth. In January, she shared a picture posing proudly while leaking milk and referenced her C-section wound.

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, joining big siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 3. Teigen's pregnancy with Esti was her fourth, as the couple previously lost their son, Jack, at 20-weeks gestation.

The Cravings author recently opened up to ET about how she practices self-care amid the chaos of postpartum recovery and parenting young children.

"I'd be lying if I said that I did a ton for myself," she confessed. "The only one-on-one thing I do, where there's no TV in the background, or podcasts, or anything, is just my sit-down therapy sessions. There's one on Zoom on Thursdays and there’s one in-person on Sundays at my house."

She added, "My therapist asked me what I do for myself or what I enjoy, and right now, the honest answer is I enjoy making my family really happy. I enjoy cooking for them, I enjoy throwing parties for them, and I enjoy going to their soccer games."

"It’s hard when people tell you, ‘You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of all these people,’ when it really does bring me joy to do things like that," she continued. "I'll probably hit a wall soon and be like, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I was trying to do it all!' But I'm one of those people that has to learn from my own mess, so I'll figure it out eventually."

