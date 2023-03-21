Health is wealth! Chrissy Teigen is a busy mom of three, to Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and 2-month old Esti, whom she shares with husband John Legend. But when she does make time for herself, the 37-year-old carves out time for therapy and quality time with her loved ones.

"I'd be lying if I said that I did a ton for myself. … The only one-on-one thing I do, where there's no TV in the background, or podcasts, or anything, is just my sit-down therapy sessions. There's one on Zoom on Thursdays and there’s one in-person on Sundays at my house," she tells ET of her routine.

"My therapist asked me what I do for myself or what I enjoy, and right now, the honest answer is I enjoy making my family really happy. I enjoy cooking for them, I enjoy throwing parties for them, and I enjoy going to their soccer games," she says.

"It’s hard when people tell you, ‘You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of all these people,’ when it really does bring me joy to do things like that. … I'll probably hit a wall soon and be like, ‘Oh my god. I can't believe I was trying to do it all!’ But I'm one of those people that has to learn from my own mess, so I'll figure it out eventually," the cookbook author adds.

One of the self-care habits Teigen hopes to adopt in the future: “I would love to be able to get into meditation one day, even if it's just 10-15 minutes, but I'll be honest, I can't even pretend that I do that. I’m just not there yet.”

For now, Teigen is focused on taking care of her children through her partnership with Cord Blood Registry and making memories as a unit.

"I have a history of being interested in wellness and healthy families, and when I learned about the science behind newborn stem cells from cord blood and tissue, I knew it was the right choice for my family. ... Banking newborn stem cell and tissue with CBR allows my family to take advantage of future discoveries that could benefit their health," she explains.

"I also do a lot at home to make sure my children are happy and healthy. They're my everything! ... We love going to Dave and Buster's. We love going to arcades on the weekends. ... We love the little things. We're just homebodies really, and any chance that we get to be together usually revolves around all of us doing our own things, but together."

