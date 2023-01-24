Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Herself Leaking Postpartum, Talks Bandaging Her C-Section Wound
Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real when it comes to her postpartum life. The 37-year-old TV personality and model welcomed her baby daughter Esti Maxine Stephens with husband John Legend earlier this month, and on Monday she took to Instagram to share an update.
Posting a photo of herself in a grey slip dress, sweater, and wide-brimmed hat, Teigen captioned the pic, "omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special."
In the shot, Teigen is clearly leaking milk and there is also a stain lower down on the dress, likely the result of her C-section.
Teigen referenced her C-section when she shared the first photo of baby Esti, writing at the time, "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?"
In addition to embracing her postpartum life, Teigen is also obsessed with Beyoncé's recent headline-making performance in Dubai, tweeting about the exclusive show.
"The live Beyonce in Dubai key change into drunk in love was in my ketamine therapy session," she tweeted on Monday. "It was so beautiful it never leaves my mind. my jealousy of anyone being at that show is incomprehensible."
Teigen and Legend are also parents to 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles. They tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks in September 2020 as the result of a pregnancy complication.
