Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave their newborn a name with a special meaning. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they've welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, with the help of a woman named Alexandra, their surrogate, whom they honored in their son's name.

In her post, Chrissy wrote that Alexandra was "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned," she wrote. "I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

After the first embryo didn't survive, Chrissy explained that Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer," giving up "her own body" with surgeries and suffering through "the mental toll" of doing so.

Meanwhile, Chrissy herself was pregnant, with a daughter named Esti. As Chrissy's pregnancy progressed, she and John "were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy."

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Chrissy recalled.

Then, on June 19, Chrissy "got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

In honor of all Alexandra did for their family, Chrissy explained, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Wren's arrival came six months after Esti was born. Chrissy and John are also parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

John shared a photo of all his kids on Wednesday. In the pic, he's holding his two youngest children, as Miles sits on his lap and Luna happily poses in the background.

"Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," he captioned his post.

